The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, August 20
Brown, Pamela Jane, 42, 532 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Derrick, Christopher Sean, 32, 2079 Luther Street, Lithonia, arrested and charged with child support purge.
Edmonds, Dustin Kane, 28, 13369 Highway 53, Fairmount, arrested by GSP and charged with failure to appear.
Franklin, Jesse Dewayne, 52, 177 Canrell Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Grooms, Nickie Leeann, 27, 207 Hensley, Adairsville, arrested and charged with battery FVA, cruelty to children, reckless conduct.
Hicks, Randall Lloyd, 34, Providence Ministries, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault FVA.
Kilgore, Shaun Wayne, 37, 475 Gillespie Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance.
McDaniel, Charles Allen, 65, 2005 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Reed, Axel Beau, 25, 181 Hummingbird Lane, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Spires, Benjamin Dewayne, 28, 191 Forrest Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Underwood, Tkeyah Shane, 25, 17 N McLin Street, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct.
Bryan, Zackary Ace, 30, 24 Old Airport Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, tail lights.
Reyes, Victor Hugo, 27, 4174 Woodwin Court, Doraville, arrested and housed for RPD for no license.
Santay, Lucia, 41, 204 Kirk Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license, seat belt.
Tuesday, August 21
Barry, Matthew Spencer, 27, 2091 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Clayton, Jeremy Craig, 37, 1710 Donald Lane, Cleveland, TN, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Hurt, Kori Durell, 32, 203 Shady Dale Road, Eatonton, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Lee, Timothy Joseph David, 36, 253 Valley View Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, probation violation.
Lynch, Authur Glenn, 58, 1423 Resaca Lafayette Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wednesday, August 22
Boyd, John Stacey, 51, 225 Joe Ann Drive, Marietta, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Burnley, Franklin Steven, 43, 220 Water Street, Rockmart, arrested and charged with bond surrender, failure to appear.
Copeland, Raymond Alan, 58, 305 Thomason Drive, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Couts Jr, John, 43, 3203 Highway 317, Jack Horn, KY, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Edwards, Kevin Russell, 23, 153 North Whitfield Drive, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Harbin, Jason Brian, 38, 434 Main Street, Cartersville, arrested for bench warrant.
Hudgins, Kayla Danyail, 22, 221 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Martinez, Andrew Frank, 60, 75 Sage Street, Temple, arrested and charged with criminal receipt of goods and services fraudulently obtained, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, fraud-financial identity.
McDaniel, Charles Allen, 65, 200 S Line Street 119, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness.
Tate, Elton John, 44, 12 Hardin Road, Silver Creek, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Andujar-Villegas, Gertrudas A, 25, 416 Horseshoe Way G201, Dalton, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits.
Boothe, Joseph Randall, 42, 79 Hayannes Circle, Aniston, AL, arrested by CPD and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Ohemeng, Kwame Gyan, 28, 3913 Potomac Walk Street, Loganville, arrested by GSP and charged with improper lane change, maximum limits, reckless driving.
Zuniga-Zarrano, Jose Alfredo, 18, 2133 Antioch Pike, Antioch, TN, arrested and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses.