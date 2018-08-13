The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, August 6
Collins, Britan Russell, 22, 165 Walker Street, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Farmer Jr, Jeffrey Lane, 31, 4251 Alabama Highway, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Holland, Tiffany Leann, 28, 168 Willowdale Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Long, Roy Wayne, 41, 135 Long Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Newton, Terry Hill, 39, 918 Crandall Ellijay Road, Eton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Postell, Tabitha Angela, 37, 109 Middle Road, Ranger, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, removing/affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent.
Reed, Joshua Avery, 18, 6496 Highway 140, Adairsville, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Spicer, Robert Jason, 39, 2182 Palm Dale Drive, Wyoming, MI, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, headlights.
Tilley, Frank Allen, 55, 125 Adair Street #1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD for bench warrant.
Francis, Anthony Terrell, 34, 331 Jolly Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with false imprisonment FVA, simple battery FVA.
Frazier, Elizah Lee Cade, 23, 468 Highway 61, Cartersville, arrested and charged with reckless driving, speeding.
Guerrero, Edgar, 34, 155 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with license required, tail lights.
Highfield, Cathy Jean, 43, 548 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Tuesday, August 7
Barnett, James Brenton, 40, 200 Craig Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Bradshaw, Brittany Nicole, 29, 5 Minshew Road, Rome, arrested for bench warrant.
Broyles, Shirley Greeson, 58, 112 W. Henry Street, Savannah, arrested and charged with financial exploitation of disabled adults and elder adults, theft by taking.
Cannon, Stacey Brian, 47, 200 South LIne Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Colston, James Brandon, 35, 122 5 St. Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Davis, Tammy Lynn, 54, 121 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for open container, pedestrian under the influence.
Horn, Nichlous Lamar, 27, 709 Tucker Hollow Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Ingle, Terry Michael, 54, 2763 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery FVA, criminal trespass FVA, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Lee, David Charles, 53, 379 Dry Creek, Summerville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Morgan, Kyle Maurice, 29, 960 Oak Creek Circle Apt. A, Douglasville, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper backing.
Reyes, Ariel, 40, 704 Greenbriar Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child support purge.
Shaw, Allison Elizabeth, 33, 195 Bethesda Road, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Stanley, Howard Jeffery, 50, 322 Notting Drive, Woodstock, arrested and here court.
Von Thaden, Nikolaus James, 32, 1633 Mount Vernon Drive, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Warren, Corey Lee, 28, 30 Cedar Lane, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Weldon, Stacie Michell, 40, 200 S. Line Street Apt. 417, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Filiberto, Jose Lopez-Brito, 44, 585 Campbell Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while unlicensed, safety restraint violation (under 8 years of age).
Whitener, Letitia Deette, 44, 673 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, arrested by FPD and housed for suspended license.
Wednesday, August 8
Chapman Jr, Terry Wayne, 39, 405 Peter Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation, theft by taking.
Cole, Christopher Lee, 33, 662 Mason Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Huff, Corey Daniel, 33, 1865 Rome Road SW Apt. 6, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, headlights required.
Moore, Hayley Joan, 35, 246 Hickory Noll Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FV.
Otero, Sean Rashim, 42, 1593 Calhoun Road, Rome, arrested and charged with forgery, fraud-financial identity.
Roden, Tyler Lee, 25, 227 Gains Road, Rome, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Tuck, Christopher Dale, 37, 119 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, arrested by GSP and charged with basic rules, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI.
Henson, Chasity Noelle, 32, 133 Church Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness, shoplifting.
Ponder, Ashley Lynn, 31, 256 C Mountain View SE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, seatbelt.
Vicente, Eluvia, 36, 100 Dan Cheri Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required; surrender of prior licenses.