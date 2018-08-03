The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, July 30
Allen, Joshua Chrishon, 19, 177 Riverview Drive #8, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for forgery, identity theft.
Bearden, Russell Jason, 51, 420 Houston Valley Road, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Crider, Denese Darlene, 59, 10 Ridge Row Apt. #6, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Dotson, Senia Marie, 28, 96 Shamrock Way, Adairsville, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Gladney, Avaida Brooke, 25, 607 Cook Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Holloway, Lesley Shane, 39, 188 Daisey Street, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery FVA, criminal trespass FVA, obstructing/hindering emergency call.
Miller, Ashley Nicole, 24, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Parker, Mitchell Keith, 38, 195 Keith Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children.
Templin, Kimberly Ann, 33, 546 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Meuteumou, Laura Ann, 35, 4579 Glenforest Drive, Roswell, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Tuesday, July 31
Dorsey, Jeffrey James, 36, 3642 Prater Road, Louisville, TN, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Howell, Anthony Douglas, 24, 980 Red Bud Road Apt. A8, Calhoun, arrested by DOC and here for court.
Jackson, Jeffrey Caleb, 27, 108 Oxford Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Patton, Michael Leon, 45, 250 Jinkins Road, Chatsworth, arrested and here for court.
Pierce, Brian Keith, 43, 112 Meadow Court, Adairsville, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license is suspended or revoked, tail lights.
Poole, Brice Lenair, 22, 3272 Highway 411, Fairmount, arrested and charged with theft by taking.
Rezac, Charles Albert, 50, Executive Inn #214, Resaca, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Shoemaker, Mathew Henry, 31, 359 MLK Drive, Adairsville, arrested and charged with littering, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, sale of methamphetamine.
Simpson, Jarrod Montrela, 37, 220 Harris Street, arrested by CPD and charged with battery FVA, criminal trespass, criminal trespass FVA, false imprisonment FVA, robbery-sudden snatching.
Thompson, Venus Diane, 46, 200 Line Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Bowling, Leslie Leon, 56, 7162 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits, operate motorcycle without insurance.
Chamblee, Thomas Ray, 33, 200 S. Line Street Apt. 206, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for CPD.
Sellers, Timothy Carson, 57, 213 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Adams, David Richard, 39, 112 Mill Stone Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
Bolton, Jarrett Morgan, 34, 387 Richardson Road 31, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Bowling, Leslie Leon, 56, 7162 Red Bud Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Chapman, Kyle Travis, 26, 129 Blue Holly Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with improper left or right turn, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Greene, Tiffany Angelique, 25, 324 T. Johnson Road NE, Ranger, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to LEO.
Helton, Lillian Yvonne, 29, 233 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Hembree, Jonathan Anthony, 32, 3980 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, tail lights lens.
Jones, David Wayne, 19, 460 Mason Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA, disorderly conduct, simple battery FVA.
McBurnett, Mary Amanda, 47, 139 Cherokee Drive NE, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, crossing guard lines with weapon/drug/intoxicants, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of crime, reckless conduct.
Myers, Linda Kay, 36, 816 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Teague, Micheal Jason, 45, 1441 Firetower Loop, Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tyler, Haley Sloane, 29, 269 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Williams, Brody Caleb, 23, 616 West Pine Chapel Road NE, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Rivera-Martinez, Alejo, 44, 106 Thomas Holman Drive, Springfield, TN, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, too fast for conditions.