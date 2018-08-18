The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Aug. 13
Branum, Tyler Scott, 23, 253 Camelot Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits, stop signs and yield signs.
Carrera, Kriss Anthony, 21, 2958 Highway 41 N, Resaca, arrested by GSP and charged with fugitive from justice.
Hensley, Amber Michelle, 26, 103 Defoor Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Hickey, Dy’kari Taesan, 22, 293 Juliet Lane SW, Marietta, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Kenney, Misty Marie, 30, 131 Pine Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Miller, Jacquez Bernard, 25, 1120 Mariahead Terrace, Atlanta, arrested and charged with burglary.
Nooche, Matthew Alexander, 20, 505 Napa Valley Lane, Lawrenceville, arrested and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Pack, Lisa Lee, 22, 1050 Herrington Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, bond surrender.
Pierce, Brian Keith, 43, 112 Meadow Court, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Pressley, Michael Ray Morgan, 18, 3249 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Slone, Kevin Lee, 43, 683 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Tillman, Peggy Sue, 41, 135 Windy Hill Drive, Fairmount, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA.
Valdes, Jesus, 57, 140 Erika Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, simple battery FVA.
Warren, Felicia Amy, 40, 1114 New Town Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mancilla, Rosalina Juarez, 36, 128 Lawson Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required; surrender of prior licenses.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Almondova, Steven Ezquil, 21, 100 Reeve Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Baldwin, Richard Derek, 33, 288 Iricile Lane Lot 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for aggravated assault FVA, simple battery FVA.
Little, Herbert James, 28, 4537 Thompson Mill Road, Decatur, arrested by FPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Smith Jr, Bennie Wayne, 46, 981 Carter Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Walraven, Charlotte Kay, 34, 198 Hillcrest Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with child endangerment, DUI, license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
Mcree, Kimberly Lynn, 27, 556 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for pedestrian under the influence.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Byrd, Curtis James, 32, 200 S. Line Street Apt. 209, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Childers, Amanda Faye, 37, 1312 ½ US 41 S, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery FVA.
Clay, Jacob Austin, 20, 3834 Old Dalton Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Clifton, Steven Harold, 27, 1661 Hidden Cove Road, Cedar Bluff, AL, arrested and charged with criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, drugs not in original container, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, will obstruction of LEOs.
Fields, Cody Randall, 23, 1621 Trey Lane, Winder, arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Parker, Avril Lee, 21, 208 Herrington Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant, probation violation.
Valdivia, Yarobis, 32, 711 A Canton Pass, Madison, TN, arrested by MCCD and charged with operating a vehicle with suspended/revoked/cancelled license.
Ellis, Alfonso, 59, 212 Pine Street Apt. A, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Godfrey, Angela Teresa, 42, 205 Wes Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for suspended license.
Santana, Efren Pineda, 35, 162 Terrie Lane, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for child restraint, driving while unlicensed.
Woody, Dale Edward, 53, 106 Rips Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with willful obstruction of LEOs.