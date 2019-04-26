Wednesday, April 24

Noah Andrew Brooks, 41, of 2321 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Westly Buttery, 33, 88 Fourth St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of failure to appear and two counts of sale of methamphetamine.

Brittney Ameria Hammond, 30, of 6 Orchid Place, Rome, arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Tracey Renee Martin, 48, of 516 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with pedestrian under the influence and two counts of theft by shoplifting.

Tuesday, April 23

Michael Thomas Edwards, 34, of 2265 U.S. 41 Northeast, Room 219, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.

Rusty B. Hyde, 51, of 213 Highlands Drive, Woodstock, arrested by CPD and charged with giving convicts items without consent, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Monday, April 22

Heather Leighanne Lefevers, 30, of Route 1, Box 93-C, Middlesboro, Kentucky, arrested by CPD and charged with two counts of entering auto.

The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.