Wednesday, April 24
Noah Andrew Brooks, 41, of 2321 U.S. 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Martin Westly Buttery, 33, 88 Fourth St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of failure to appear and two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Brittney Ameria Hammond, 30, of 6 Orchid Place, Rome, arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Tracey Renee Martin, 48, of 516 Baxter Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with pedestrian under the influence and two counts of theft by shoplifting.
Tuesday, April 23
Michael Thomas Edwards, 34, of 2265 U.S. 41 Northeast, Room 219, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated stalking.
Rusty B. Hyde, 51, of 213 Highlands Drive, Woodstock, arrested by CPD and charged with giving convicts items without consent, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Monday, April 22
Heather Leighanne Lefevers, 30, of Route 1, Box 93-C, Middlesboro, Kentucky, arrested by CPD and charged with two counts of entering auto.