The following information concerning recent felony arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The Calhoun Times only runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Tuesday, April 9
Ronald Steven Bruner, 55, of 1148 Fairview Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Haley Sloane Tyler, 30, of 115 Waterford, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Schemel Duvall Woods, 36, of 1022 Hall Memorial Road Northwest, Resaca, arrested and charged with burglary, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by taking.
Monday, April 8
Jason Lee Miler, 37, of 125 Windy Hill, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Saturday, April 6
Candi Marie Griffith, 36, of 1008 Marlow Drive, Clarksville, Indiana, arrested by FPD and charged with probation violation.
Friday, April 5
Jimmy Ray Brock, 47, of 132 Links Court, Elijay, arrested by FPD and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, drug trafficking and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Lauren Renee Demario, 24, of 7271 George Washington Lane, Awendaw, South Carolina, arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Thursday, April 4
Gary Wayne Boyd, 35, of 131 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery/family violence, two accounts of cruelty to children and simple assault.
Joey Brandon Hardy, 26, of 205 Windy Hill Lane, Fairmount, arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
Rhon Eugene Loudermilk, 46, of 106 Pinto Lane, Fairmount, arrested by FPD and charged with fugitive from justice and housed for no insurance.