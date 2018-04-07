The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, April 2
Baker, James Robert, 47, 210 Reno Way, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with burglary.
Bradley, Joshua Andrew Glenn, 28, 103 Nathan Circle Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault FVA, battery FVA, bench warrant.
Clarke, Andre Michael, 35, 2017 Cherokee Street, North Charleston, SC, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Couch, Priscilla Ann, 54, 304 Mt Vernon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possession/control schedule IV, tail lights.
Gonzalez, Jesse, 18, 177 Fieldcrest Drive SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, maximum limits, open container.
Hollander, Cole Michael, 25, 208 Farmington Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McDougle, Jordan Chase, 19, 1615 Cassville Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Cornejo Leon, Maria Delalluz, 39, 3939 Highway 41 N, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Hicks, James Anderson, 53, 1 E. 11 Street Apt. 919, Chattanooga, TN, arrested and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.
Tuesday, April 3
Bishop, Terry McWallace, 60, 1755 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, arrested for bench warrant, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Cochran, Robert Edward, 37, 90 Akin Road, Cartersville, arrested and here for court.
Hairston, Malik Dashawn, 27, 230 Whisperwood Lane SW, Marietta, arrested and charged with sexual battery.
Jones, Paul Allen, 41, 1400 Paces Lane, Woodstock, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McCulley, Ryan Wilson, 44, 1674 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
Mutter, Elizabeth Nicole, 17, 144 State Route 30 Spur, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ashby, Michael Gregory, 33, 54 Spencer Street, Ringgold, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, license 60 days to change address, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Wednesday, April 4
Faulkenberry, Chad Steven, 39, 194 Chief Van Ter, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Francis, Jeremy Ellis, 37, 199 Nellie Jones Road, Bracey, VI, arrested and charged with theft by conversion.
Ivey, Dustin Cody, 29, 860 Lovers Lane, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
McCary, Regina Lynn, 56, 221 E Little Indian Trail, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Parker, Timothy James, 31, 88 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Peek, Carl Rufes, 55, 198 Pack Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, marijuana possession/sell/purchase, schedule IV.
Pierce, Brian Keith, 43, 112 Meadow Court, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Satterfield Jr, Christopher Shae, 27, 262 Greeson Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with false report of a crime, false statements.
Swann, David Terrell, 20, 3405 Cypress CL TR, Austell, arrested and charged with battery over 65 years of age.
Timms, Anthony Leon, 36, 153 Main Street, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with burglary.
Walker, Christina Lyn, 42, 974 Hill City Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with theft by deception, theft by taking.
Williams, Marcus Sintel, 39, 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, arrested and here for court.
Anda-Huidobro, Magadalena De, 54, 143 Emory Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Clayton, Jeremy Craig, 36, 1710 Donald Lane, Cleveland, TN, arrested by CPD and housed for panhandling.
Davis, Tony Thomas, 55, 178 West Drive NW, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, no insurance.
McGuire, Andrew Lee, 21, 107 Arbor PL, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no license, speeding.
Rose, Breanna Lee, 21, 54 Spencer Street, Ringgold, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA less than one ounce.
Straughn, Abbygail Michelle, 19, 106 Neal Street Apt. B, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with suspended license, littering, window tint.