The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, April 9
Avent, Eric Donnell, 24, 111 Colon Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass, simple battery FVA, terroristic threats.
Diaz, Yoelkis Taleaha, 19, 103 S. Louise Avenue, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hendricks, Joshua Michael, 38, 2480 County Road, West Plains, MO, arrested for special presentment.
McCoy, Justin Blake, 31, 2900 Highway 41, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Nicholson, Laura Kay, 35, 10020 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, arrested and held for other agency.
Sanan-Izep, Sergio Humberto, 28, 101 Fuller Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, giving false name or DOB, no license, no proof of insurance.
Satterfield Jr, Christopher Shae, 27, 262 Greeson Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Harris, Fredrick, 57, 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for public drunkenness.
Hussein, Hussein Masad, 18, 26 W Brook Drive, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, speeding.
May, Randall Ellis, 36, 1442 Gardner Springs Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA, terroristic threats and acts.
Sykes, Rhyon Jarae, 28, 152 E Newton Street, Alcoa, TN, arrested and charged with no license, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate.
Tuesday, April 10
Albertson, Gordon Kirk, 50, 113 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Bonds Jr, David Wayne, 28, 254 Gravely Road, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs, simple battery FVA.
Campbell, Elisha Shamanc, 37, 248 Quail Hollow Drive NW, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Davis, Aloe Antionette, 42, 1081 Sans Soul Way, Clarkson, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Gibson, Truitt Allen, 30, 191 Valley View Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gilbert Jr, Jimmy Richard, 25, 634 Beason Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Gulledge, Jerry Lamar, 50, 686 Old Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Gulledge, Larinda Shae, 45, 686 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Hamrick, Gary Lamar, 46, 1106 Shorter Avenue, Rome, arrested and charged with marijuana possession less than one ounce, obstruction of officers, destroying or injuring police dog, possession of tools for the commission of crime, purchase/possession/control methamphetamine.
Martinez-Alvarado, Daniel De Je, 28, 185 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant.
McKinnely, Shamond Marquis Cortez, 22, 465 Red Bud Road #7, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, obstruction of officers, theft by taking.
Mulkey, Shea Nicole, 30, 100 Ryo Mountain Road, Fairmount, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Parker, Robert Mitchell, 49, 491 Thompson Road, Ranger, arrested by PRO and charged with parole violation.
Silvers, Jeremy Silvers, 39, 3421 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Vicente-Velasquez, Henry, 18, 204 Kirk Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for bench warrant.
Williamson, Michael Lamar, 28, 193 Love Bridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine.
Haney, Marthe Elizabeth, 36, 110 Sheffield Road, Cartersville, arrested and charged with battery/simple battery FV, criminal trespass FVA.
Rodas, Johnny, 31, 1003 Sandeers Avenue, Fort Payne, AL, arrested and charged with license required; surrender of prior licenses, maximum limits.
Wednesday, April 12
Adams, Azia Mai Jessica, 29, 933 Euharlee Road #24, Euharlee, arrested for bench warrant-failure to appear.
Cochran, Chelsey Nacole, 27, 111 Nike Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction/hindering of officer, possession of drug-related objects, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
Dodd, Christie Meshell, 44, 825 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hill, Dominique Nicholas, 33, 129 Forest Hills Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with stalking FVA.
Hill, Henrietta Mary, 34, 129 Forest Hills Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery/simple battery FV.
Lankford, Jessica Cook, 31, 151 N. Dale Avenue Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for city warrant.
Pacheco, Andrea Felice, 46, 232 B Johnson Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Pike, Gregory Scott, 47, 151 N Dale Avenue Apt. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Seritt, Perry Houston, 30, 228 Hill House Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property.
Shelp, Paula Jean, 38, 54 Glenwood School Road, Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Smith, Kevin Eugene, 43, 135 E Summit Drive, Adairsville, arrested and charged with drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine.
Weaver, Jody Dean, 41, 115 Creekside Drive Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Everett, Pamela Renee, 47, 273 Blue Holly Drive, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Quiros, Sidney Elizabeth, 18, 791 Bermuda Street Apt. E3, Dalton, arrested by MCCD and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving.