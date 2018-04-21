The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, April 16
Anderson, Phillip Jerald, 44, 1015 Curtis Parkway, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with false report of a crime.
Brown, Skyler Steed, 29, 929 Hall Memorial, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Dixon, Adrian Adonis, 39, 948 Wright Hollow, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with stalking.
Dixon, Takila Christina, 40, 208 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Duke, Scott Max, 46, 471 Mt. Vernon Drive, calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Holland, Robert David, 61, 171 Regina Forest Road SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, windshields and windshield wipers.
Serritt, Kristina Marinda, 28, 860 Big Springs Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tapp, Jesse William, 34, 103 S Hughes Street, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for housed for driving while license is suspended/revoked, use of safety belts in vehicle.
Tuesday, April 17
Gayden, Percy, 59, 550 Techno Lane, Memphis, TN, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Pangle, Hershel Temples, 39, 212 Daisy Street, Resaca, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Smith, Terra Alisha, 34, 358 Baker Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Warren, Felicia Amy, 40, 825 McDaniel Station, Calhoun, arrested for bench warrant.
Fonseca, Melissa, 22, 308 McDonald Street, Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for child restraint, no license, speeding, suspended tag.
Suter, Jennifer Taylin, 20, 7069 Fairmount Highway SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with maximum limits.
Wednesday, April 18
Castle, William Jefferson, 51, 1142 New Town Loop Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
Crook, Randy Lee Jr, 32, 425 Center Hill Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Duvall, Sarah Michelle, 20, 693 Johnson Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of methamphetamine.
Duvall, Wesley Austin, 20, 693 Johnson Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine.
Erwin, Drena Anne, 41, 1142 Newtown Creek LP, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Feagin, Joshua Wayne, 34, 30875 Taylor Road, Andalusia, AL, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Hollander, Cole Michael, 25, 208 Farmington Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction or hindering LEOs.
Jiminez, Joceline Duran, 18, 61 Echota Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for VGCSA.
Pasley, Nathan Labron, 40, 142 Bearden Lake Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, tail lights.
Perez-Velazquez, Juan Carlos, 18, 61 Echota 1st Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for sale of marijuana.
Santoro, Caitlyn Bethany, 22, 420 Wildcat Way, Knoxville, TN, arrested as fugitive of justice, held for other agency.
Stephens, Michael Howard, 45, 471 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, tools for the commission of crime.
Woods, Nathaniel Lee, 25, 4822 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, arrested and housed by CPD for theft by receiving.
Brown, Kristie Lee, 30, 4546 Old Summerville Road, Armuchee, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI, maximum limits, open container.
Centeno, Manuel Ernesto, 39, 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license.
Hudson, Nicholas Allen, 31, 472 Doe Trail, Resaca, arrested and held for other agency.
White, Billy Travis, 65, 157 Merritt Street SE, Marietta, arrested by FPD and housed for suspended license.