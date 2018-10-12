The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Oct. 8
Justin Matthew Brannon, 33, of 217 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear and giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Christopher Lee Butler, 42, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with obstructions of officers and theft by receiving stolen property.
Cary McAlan Collett, 38, of 988 Plainville Road, arrested and charged with probation violation.
John William Dixon, 44, of 52 Baker St., Rome, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jason Eugene Gorman, 39, of 251 Calhoun St., Fairmount, arrested and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Nicholas Ross Mathews, 31, of 998 College St., Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and pedestrian on the wrong side of the road.
Larry Richard Pingle II, 45, of 128 Colony Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on a charge of theft by conversion.
Mary Katherine Potts, 24, of 19 Hillside Ave., Lindale, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Robert Blake Russell, 27, of 1452 S. U.S. 411, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with DUI and two counts of DUI endangering the life of a child.
Quontavis Denard Stafford, 24, of 313 Hickman Drive, Atlanta, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Henry Arthur Wint Jr., 44, of 14 Franklin Drive, Cartersville, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Alfredo Chavez-Espino, 43, of 215 Calhoun Ave., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of hands-free driving violation, driving without insurance and driving without a license.
Mary Elizabeth Miller, 36, of 185 Captain Drive, Rockwood, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and held for Bartow County law enforcement.
Jonathan Mark Pankey, 29, of 249 Windmill Drive, Chatsworth, arrested by DNR and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Wesley Dean Bishop, 41, of 3700 Cherryton Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, exceeding maximum limits and open container violation.
Teri Lyn Jodison, 53, of 210 Shaw Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
David Alexander Meadows, 31, of 1359 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Mathew Henry Shoemaker, 31, of 42 Mandy Mill Way, Adairsville, arrested by DOC and held for court appearance.
Aaron Richard Talley, 21, of 101 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with disorderly conduct (making harassing calls), obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and duty for riders to wear headgear and eye-protective devices.
Luis Fernando Vega-Galvez, 38, of 122 McConnell Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charge of theft by taking.
Zachary Lee Walters, 25, of 253 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Heather Lynn Edwards, 30, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 106, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple assault.
Oscar Javier Gutierrez-Valle, 37, of 111 Melba Drive, Apt. 72, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and license required.
Jacqueline Michelle Hall, 49, of 1866 Redbud Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of hands-free violation, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Lisa Lanette Harkins, 48, of 2960 U.S. 41, Apt. 1, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charge of shoplifting.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Clinton Jefferson Bell, 25, of 102 Jackson St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.
Ashley Brooke Bennett, 22, of 141 Orr Mill Road, Ranger, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Jerome Randall Boswell, 55, of 196 Stendall Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Zachary Steve Burgess, 26, of 168 Plainville Road, arrested and charged with nine counts of financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft and abuse of a disabled person.
Brittany Nicole Laney, 32, of 200 Riverview Drive, Resaca, arrested by CPD and held for Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary Beau Lusk, 39, of 7 Hammond Drive, Plainville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Grant Leon Nesbitt, 40, of 523 Hunts Gin Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with harassing phone calls and terroristic threats and acts.
Lawrence Jonte Walker, 21, listed as homeless, arrested and charged with three counts of sale of marijuana.
Mark Wayne Welch, 47, of 107 Newtown Road, Apt. 25, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charge of terroristic threats and acts under the Family Violence Act.
Reanna Dawn Wheat, 19, of 1442 U.S. 411, Calhoun, arrested and held for Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
Russell Blake Goforth, 29, of 107 Middle Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Isaak Joel Serrano, 17, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. 12, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of driving without driver’s license, driving without headlights and driving without insurance.