The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Oct. 1
Brian Lamont Carey, 35, of 190 Davis Drive, Apt. 32, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Alton Lee Goins, 35, of 42 Ranger Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and held for Tift County law enforcement officials.
Michael Joseph Kilgore, 28, of 13 Hutchinson Drive, Austell, arrested and charged with failure to appear and public safety warrant.
Alexander Damian Leonard, 28, of 656 Johnson Road, Adairsville, arrested by a probation officer and charged with two counts of probation violation.
Cody Harold Rogers, 27, of 161 Owens Road, Dallas, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Ashley Denise Russell, 24, of 4177 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Seth Arness Mason, 34, of 105 Newton Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for CPD on disorderly conduct charge.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
David Richard Adams, 40, of 112 Riverview Drive, Apt. 29, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on probation violation charge.
Derek Vincent Garner, 31, of 328 Reeves Road, Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Crystal Michelle Hunt, 38, of 103 College St., Fairmount, arrested and charged with probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement officers and driving without a license.
Angelica Madyson King, 21, of 110 Defoor Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.
Kalel Amaron Mann, 19, of 200 Harlan St., Apt. 27, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with battery.
Christa Nichole Reed, 25, of 250 McEntyre Loop, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Dustin Reeves Shepherd, 33, of 359 N. Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of probation violation.
James Elmer Stepp, 47, of 112 Riverview Drive, Apt. 27, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of battery and possession of methamphetamine.
John Robert Richards, 46, of 114 Brookstone Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charges of driving on a suspended tag, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Ginger Annette Ashley, 45, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Brittany Renae Bell-Spates, 24, of 207 54th St., Fairfield, Alabama, arrested by CPD and housed on a bench warrant.
Robert Allen Bost, 32, of James Dupree Court, Acworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Annissa Keona Clark, 20, of 586 Lyric Way, Atlanta, arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and exceeding maximum limits by driving 94 mph in a 70-mph zone.
Michael Thomas Edwards, 33, of 144 Third St., Calhoun arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and one count of simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Teresa Ann Higgins, 52, of 242 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested by FPD and housed on a driving on a suspended license charge.
Jennifer Marie Hubbard, 22, of 609 Knight Bottom Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and housed on DUI and driving on an expired tag charges.
Anthony Bernard Russ, 55, of 100 Hunt Drive, Apt. 11, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed on charge of sale of marijuana.
Justin Wade Thomas, 38, of 118 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two counts of impersonating an officer.