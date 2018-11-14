The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Marvini Juventino Calvo-Nolasco, 19, of 120 Richards St., Apt. 4, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving with suspended license and failure to appear.
Chelsey Nacole Cochran, 28, of 112 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bond surrender and probation violation.
Terry Lee Freeman, 37, of 185 Mount View Drive, Calhoun arrested by CPD and charged with bench warrant and bond surrender.
William Joseph Hunter, 40, of 303 Charolais Trail, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Shannon Nicole Hutchens, 42, of 2528 Kingston Highway, Rome, arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intend to distribute and tail light violation.
Megan Joanna Marshall, 34, of 107 Riverview Drive, Resaca, arrested and charged with Schedule II.
Kyle Anthony Miller, 31, of 166 Honeysuckle Drive, Calhoun, arrested and serving sentence.
Zachary Jakoy White, 24, of 65 Hitton Court, Dacula, arrested and charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Martha Isabel Acero-Vega, 54, of 251 Indian Lake Trail, Villa Rica, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Jazmine Rebecca Constante, 23, of 347 Langston Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls.
Ashley Nicole Ledford, 28, of 1815 Self Lake Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
Giovanni Servin, 20, of 720 Barksdale Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Friday, Nov. 9
Terry Lee Chamlee, 61, of 114 Dan Cherri Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Jesse John Davalos, 36, of 121 Echota 7th St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation.
Megan Leigh Davis, 24, of 40 Wells Lane, Lafayette, arrested and charged with possession of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Ronald Jonathan Decker, 23, of 2116 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Eddie Lee Hampton, 48, of 194 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs.
Corey Brandon Haynes, 38, of 120 Fieldcrest Drive S.E., Calhoun, arrested and charged with child support warrant.
Willie Calvin Lane, 50, of 57 Parkwood Circle N.E., Rome, arrested by CPD and housed for probation violation.
Tyler Clayton Stanley, 20, of 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; driving without a valid license; knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance; operation of vehicle without current plate; probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
James Colby Thomas, 36, of 710 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Jordan Alexander Cortney, 24, of 370 Switch Connector Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for brake light violation and driving under the influence.
Jose Antonio Lopez, 37, of 305 Peter St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD for headlight requirement, no insurance and no license.
Hannah Marie Morrison, 20, of 117 Swan Road, Old Forte, Tennessee, arrested by CPD and housed for expired tag, hands free violation, possession of alcohol under 21 and suspended license.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Scotty William Johnson, 46, of 205 Hood St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Rene Alfonso Roque-Moguel, 31, of 497 Harris Beamer Road S.W., Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain lane.
Jayakrishnan Valiya Valappil, 55, of 514 Burnett Ferry Lot 12, Rome, arrested and charged with sexual battery.
Justin Ray Weldon, 18, of 100 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of alcohol under 21, seatbelt violation and driving too fast for conditions.
James Witt Amick III, 27, of 235 Gilmore Circle S.W., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery and false imprisonment.
Justin Karl Braziel, 23, of 6180 CO Road 739, Ider, Alabama, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and held for other agency.
Artemio Mendez Ramos, 28, of 104 Circle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and taillights.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Libby Ludue Cook, 50, of 369 Apple Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Byron Estuardo Marroquin-Mejia, 22, of 1386 U.S. Highway 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with license required and maximum limits.
Scott Preston Reeves, 43, of 346 Apple Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with simple battery.
Brandy Jamar Sistrunk, 31, of 640 Martin Luther King Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and giving false name.
Daniel Adrian Calderon, 26, of 678 Fairview, Resaca, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license and tail lights.
Felix Organista Morales, 26, of 156 Riverview Apt. A, Calhoun, arrested and housed for DUI, improper turn, no insurance, no license and open container.
Wilmer Rivera, 27, of 151 N. Dale Ave. No. 10, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for break light requirement and suspended license.
Justin Ray Weldon, 18, of 100 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of alcohol under 21, seatbelt violation and driving too fast for conditions.