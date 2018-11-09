The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Nov. 5
Joshua Lasha Askew, 38, of 393 Folsom Road, Fairmount, arrested and sentenced.
Terry Lynn Kyle Jr., 24, of 200 Spring Valley Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with bench warrant.
Cody Dewayne McClure, 24, of 135 Charlett Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Tiffany Loren Petty, 33, of 288 Iriseal Lane Lot 20, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Harlan Eugene Reeve, 39, of 968 Shope Lake Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery and three accounts of cruelty to children to the third degree.
Clayton Edward Wheat, 43, of 239 5th St. Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Lloyd David Gladney, 55, of 104 River Meadow Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Ansleigh Faith Payne, 19, of 115 Yarborough St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for seatbelt violation and violation of conditional bond.
Robert William Tippett, 51, of 212 Highpoint Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving under the influence.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Cory Joseph Easterwood, 30, listed as homeless, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
William Edward Floyd, 61, of 125.5 Erwin St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation and simple batter family violence.
Athena Denise Godfrey, 43, of 44 Greystone Lane, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Anthony Blake Hampton, 22, of 4302 Tibbs Bridge Road S.E., Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
John Thurston Johnson, 52, of 279 Old Dixie Highway N.W., Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Leroy Dewayne Johnson, 42, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence and open container.
Scotty William Johnson, 46, of 205 Hood St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with open container and permitting unlicensed person to drive.
Terri Brooke Massingill, 36, of 2270 Rome Road S.W., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Sydney Nichole Parris, 18, of 110 Victor St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with financial exploitation of disabled adult and elder adults, financial transaction card theft, theft of lost/mislaid property and seven accounts of financial transaction card fraud.
Burl Wayne Royster, 43, of 502 Lovers Lane, Calhoun arrested and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Dustin Matt Talley, 24, of 125 King St. North, Resaca, arrested and charged with burglary to the second degree.
Juan Luis Cruz-Jaramillo, 36, of 161 N. Dale Ave. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no headlights and no license.
Scott Bradley Durbin, 58, of 1533 N. 425 Ave., Vandalia, Illinois, arrested by CPD and housed for hit and run.
William Lamar Roberts, 56, of 1171 Tilton Road Southeast, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
James Lee Rourks, 36, of 135 Oak Drive, Clewiston, Florida, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to obey traffic control device and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Chelsey Nicole Shaw, 17, of 104 Nike Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI and an expired tag.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Aaron Daniel Baker, 26, of 100 Meter Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with parole violation.
Anthony Joe Cochran, 46, of 239 W. Langston Way, Dalton, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Jazmine Rebecca Constante, 23, of 347 Langston Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls.
Katie Sara Costner, 30, of 8 Battleview Drive, Ringgold, arrested and housed for bench warrant.
Raymond Leon Delay, 41, of 1327 Valley Way, Tunnell Hill, arrested and sentenced.
Dewayne Evan Dowdy, 31, of 2918 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, arrested and charged with battery.
Shawn Allen Duckett, 30, of 387 Fourth St., Summerville, arrested and sentenced.
Ladonna Lynn Gray, 53, of 210 Blackwood Place, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Latoya Danielle Hicks, 26, of 117 Moonlite Way, Cohutta, arrested by CPD and charged with obstructing/hindering an officer.
Ashley Nicole Ledford, 28, or 1815 Self Lake Road, Fairmount, arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Rodrick Donnell McMichael, 41, of 199 N. Henderson Bend, Calhoun, arrested and here for court.
Charles Joshua Miller, 23, of 155 Causby Lane Northwest, Resaca, arrested and charged with crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and theft by taking.
Sherona Renae Sellers, 28, of 2319 Cave Hollow Road, Dalton, arrested and here for court.
Bobby Gene Simpson, 54, of 155 Columbus Circle Apt. 76, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for simple battery.
Ravin Lynette Canada, 33, of 420 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and housed for no license on person and suspended license.
Brandon Caleb Goforth, 27, of 295 Rustic View Drive Unit 5, Resaca, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jacob Christopher Hartman, 17, of 294 Peachtree St., Fairmount, arrested by FPD and housed for affray and disorderly conduct.
Natalie Grace Parker, 20, of 154 Timms Loop Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and maximum limits 85 mph in a 70 zone.
William Chase Summerville, 20, of 71 Princeton Ave., Adairsville, arrested for CPD and housed for no insurance, suspended license and window tint.