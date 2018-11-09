The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Sawyer Douglas Bryant, 28, of 165 Marine Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated stalking.
Kim Denise Cheeseman, 40, of 705 Martin Luther King Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Kenny Dwayne Goforth, 49, of 247 Hutcheson Pass, Temple, arrested and charged with bench warrant and bond surrender.
Donna Jean Hightower, 57, of 3572 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Terry Edward Howe, 43, of 3719 Cane Creek Road, Hohenwald, Tennessee, arrested and sentenced.
Darryl Arthur Hyer, 35, of 700 Autumn Court, Apt. 4, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked; drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent; possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; and safety belts.
Donna Ann Keifer, 25, of 100 Hunts Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with two accounts of child restraint; DUI for drugs, marijuana or control; two accounts of DUI for endangering the life of a child (under age of 14); and failure to maintain lane.
Judson Philip Latimer, 40, of 58 Ramblewood Drive, Silver Creek, arrested and sentenced.
Tara Leigh McClure, 45, of 232 Treasure Way, Rocky Face, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Russell Claude Stevens, 30, of Mitchell Bridge Road, Chatsworth, arrested by CPD and charged with interference with government property, obstruction of officers, riding on roadways and bicycle paths and theft by receiving stolen property.
Tristan James Bravo, 20, of 380 Everett Springs Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for hands free violation and marijuana.
Mario Raymundo Hernandez, 40 of 101 Georgia Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Karen Adele Vanhart, 58, of 705 Martin Luther King Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for shoplifting.
Jennie Renae Whitaker, 40, of 2960 U.S. 41 South, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to maintain lane, no insurance and suspended license.
Friday, Nov. 2
Jennifer Lynne Bailey, 55, of 265 Baker Road Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacturing, selling, dispensing and distributing drugs.
Alisha Danielle Barton, 32, of 321 Road No. 2 South, Cartersville, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Gregory Kim Butterworth, 52, of 110 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Robert Lewis Campbell, 41, of 577 Goat Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Christopher Jerome Harris, 48, of 1 Georgian Circle, Adairsville, arrested by CPD and housed.
Jacob Austin McAfee, 27, of 265 Newtown Road, Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced to serve two days.
Trae Deon McBride, 41, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. D-4, Calhoun, arrested and charged with robbery.
Steven Joshua Redwine, 27, of 88 Fourth St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Stanley Max Stuart, 68, of 265 Baker Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with manufacturing, selling, dispensing and distributing drugs.
Adrian Nicole Timms, 21, of 297 Valley View Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation, financial transaction card theft and seven accounts of financial transaction card fraud.
Asher Logan Durdin, 19, of 145 Viking Drive, Apt. 17, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Wesley Paul England, 17, of 601 Blackwood Terrace Southeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Austin Taylor Pennington, 17, of 150 Field Court, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Jose Contreras Becerra, 33, of 121 Louise Ave., Calhoun, arrested and charged with cruelty to children and battery.
Brittany Renee Belk, 25, of 102 Oxford Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
William Roy Bolton IV, 37, of 382 Richardson Road Southeast, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with brake light and turn signal standards, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open container in vehicle passenger area and use of safety belts in passenger vehicle.
Aramis D. Ellis, 25, of 55 Benfield Circle, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and housed for attempting to elude via fleeing.
Douglas Edward Morgan, 39, of 106 Pine Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Terika Dolores Williams, 24, of 813 German St., Erie, Pennsylvania, arrested by CPD and charged with fugitive from justice.
Don Edward Woodring, 47, of 109 Hillhouse Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass family violence.
James Lawrence McKeehan, 38, of 66 Harley Lee Drive, Lafayette, arrested by DNR and charged with license required surrender of prior licenses.
Alfonso Anibal Perez-Vasquez, 22, of 342 Leafmore Drive, Rome, arrested by GSP and charged with driving without valid license, impending traffic flow and vehicles to drive on the right side of roadway.
Felix Vicente Sontay, 38, of 184 Chance Drive, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving unlicensed and speeding in excess of maximum limits (86 mph in a 70 mph zone).
Jonathan Curtis Tucker, 38, of Motel 6, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight requirement, no insurance and no license.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Byron Ray Davis II, 24 of 111 Lee St., Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction/hindering an officer.
Kayla Rae Ralston, 27, of 198 Mason Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Tiffani Renee Whiles, 28, of 119 Rolling Acres Second St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery for family violence.
Ryan Wesley Brown, 20, of 118 Spencer Drive Southwest, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and speeding in excess of maximum limits (74 mph in a 55 mph zone).
Kevin Douglas Cantrell, 45, of 523 Peters St., Apt. 3, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving on suspended license and no insurance.
Grace K. Casagrande, 27, of 1359 Saint Thomas St., East Ridge, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Irma Castillo, 37, of 210 Chance St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving without license and no insurance.
Selvin Hicks, 29, of 690 Crosswinds Circle, Marietta, arrested by GSP and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Casey Michael Knapp, 20, of 474C Knight Road NE., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Felix Jesus Lazano Urbreta, 27, of 647 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving under the influence, no headlights, no insurance and no license.
David Sarellano, 18, of 246 Meadowbrook, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license and no tag.
James Colby Thomas, 36, of 710 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Marcos Cameron Walker, 24, of 160 Pine St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for headlight requirements, speeding and suspended license.