The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Couts Jr, John, 43, 3203 Highway 317, Jackhorn, KY, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Huska, Jamie Lamar, 46, 2111 Highway 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
Mann, Kalel Amaron, 19, 200 Harlan Street Apt.127, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Pack, Jackie Jr, 31, 111 Smith Road NW, Sugar Valley, arrested and charged with battery-family violence.
Perez, Juan Avila, 21, 159 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, arrested and serving sentence.
Pritchard, Haven Johnson, 35, 110 Richardson Road, Calhoun, arrested and sentenced.
Silvers, Junnie Melissa, 25, 102 Cathy Lane, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
McGuire, Randall Lee, 44, 2286 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, arrested by GSP and charged with improper tag display, operation of commercial vehicle without valid license, speeding.
Friday, Aug. 24
Cole, Joshua Paul, 23, 273 Reynolds Bridge Road, Kingston, arrested by CPD and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Hunt, William David, 45, 220 Cook Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation, sexual battery.
Martinez, Gladys, 27, 583 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery- family violence.
Morales, Roman, 42, 226 Kings Point, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FVA.
Owenby, Parriss Ryan, 25, 314 Princetown Walk, Adairsville, arrested and sentenced.
Bishop, Benjamin Lee, 29, 2710 Brown’s Bridge Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Blay, Kulu Kaku, 38, 508 S. Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, false name and DOB, no insurance, suspended license.
Broome, Kaylan Nacole, 18, 243 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for loitering, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Diaz, Yoelkis Taleaha, 19, 696 Liberty Place, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for loitering, drug activity.
Dos Santos, Gleicimar, 29, 100 Stone Haven, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no insurance, no license.
Seay, Isable Yolanda, 36, 2710 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Bowling, Aubrey Allen, 41, 165 W Kinman, Calhoun, arrested and charged with parole violation.
Carroll, Sonja Nicole, 25, 3455 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, theft by taking.
Cisneros-Abarca, Samuel Antonio, 46, 110 Pamela Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving without a valid license, stop sign violation.
Woodward, Laci Renee, 28, 100 Hunt Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for DUI, failure to maintain lane, headlight.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Burch, Colby Mitchell, 30, 3304 S Dixie Highway, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of methamphetamine.
Hyde, Joseph Dawayne, 20, 247 Oxford Circle, Ranger, arrested and charged with battery-family violence, simple battery FVA.
Stanley, Donald Vaden, 35, 2711 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, arrested and charged with drug court sanction.
Cardenas, Jacinto, 43, 124 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for no license.
Jones, Amanda Gail, 37, 139 Scout Way, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with endangering security arrest.
Kisselburg, Karen Ann, 41, 138 Love Bridge Estate, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for criminal trespass.
Lambert, Kevin Nathaniel, 36, 139 Scout Way, Dalton, arrested by CPD and housed for possession of marijuana less than one ounce.