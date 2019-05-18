A 26-year-old man accused of murder and concealing the death of another was arrested by Murray County officials on Friday morning, just a few hours after the victim's body was found. His arrest comes just a day after he was released from Gordon County Jail.
According to the GBI:
On Friday, the GBI obtained warrants for the arrest of Eric Stewart on charges of murder and concealing the death of another.
The GBI’s Calhoun office was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a murder investigation regarding the death of Donnie Charles. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Murray County 911 Center was contacted about Charles being found behind his Murray County residence at 1263 Sexton Road, Resaca.
During a search of the property near Charles’ residence, a campsite was located with bloody items belonging to both Charles and Stewart. Witnesses had stated that Stewart had been camping behind Charles’ residence. Stewart had been released from the Gordon County Jail on Thursday.
At approximately 11:15 am, Stewart was apprehended by Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford and Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport. He was not far from the campsite and murder scene.
Charles' body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy on Saturday, and the results are pending.
This joint investigation between the GBI and Murray County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.