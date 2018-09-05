According to the Calhoun Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a burglary at Calhoun Drug Co., located at 450 Red Bud Road NE in Calhoun, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Around 2:23 a.m., police arrived after responding to an alarm at the business and discovered the window missing from the pharmacy’s drive-thru window. Officers then checked a door on the east side of the building and found it to be open.
Upon entering the building, officers discovered the drive-thru cash register had extensive damage and had been broken into; all the cash inside the register had been taken and only loose change remained.
After viewing video surveillance, a warrant was served on Thursday, Aug. 30 for the arrest of Jawanza Maurice Mathis, 24, of 3760 Brookcrest Circle in Decatur on second-degree felony burglary charges.
Mathis remained in custody at press time.