On Tuesday, September 18 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Gordon County 4-H will be hosting an Open House with its theme for the year “Around the World with 4-H.” The event is open to any K-12th grade youth and their parents. Students will complete their enrollment card as a “passport application” and then have the opportunity to visit and experience all the various lands of 4-H, including shooting sports, horse and livestock programs, club meetings, quiz bowls and judging teams, camping programs, Project Achievement, and community service. Refreshment will be provided. All those that attend and participate in the open house will be entered in a drawing to win some 4-H swag. For more information about this event or to join 4-H, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Around the World with 4-H: 4-H Open House on September 18
- Allie Griner 4-H Gordon County Extension Agent
