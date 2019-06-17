Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2019. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
- Jose Arambul, a psychology major from Calhoun
- Baylee Balliew, a middle grades education major from Calhoun
- Avery Dawson, a criminal justice major from Calhoun
- Carrie Gordon, a middle grades education major from Calhoun
- Tanner Hopkins, a youth ministry major from Calhoun
- Madison Hunt, an English education major from Calhoun
- Noah Hunt, a theatre major from Calhoun
- Katie Rawls, an early childhood education (P-5) major from Calhoun
- Nolan Reece, a chemistry major from Calhoun
- Tabitha Smith, a nursing major from Calhoun
- Jennifer Watkins, a general business major from Calhoun
- Alexis Wright, an English major from Calhoun