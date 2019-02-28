A group of local organizations will be co-hosting an Arbor Day celebration where free tree seedlings will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis in order to raise awareness of the role trees play in the environment.
Arbor Day was first celebrated in Nebraska in 1872 and it quickly grew to be an internationally-recognized day. Tree planting events and seed exchanges are common for celebrating Arbor Day, which is aimed toward educating the general public on the influence trees have on the environment, both on local and worldwide scales.
Although the holiday has been celebrated for well over 100 years, passionate groups and individuals still rally together to spread awareness of the benefit of local and native trees.
“They clean air and water, slow climate change, easy poverty and hunger, prevent species loss and feed the human soul,” says the Arbor Day Foundation website. “All we need to do is plant and care for them. Let’s work together to make it happen around the world.”
The day is celebrated on different dates around the world depending on local seasons and temperature, since related celebrations are meant to be during good planting seasons. and since spring tends to come early in the South, an Arbor Day celebration will be held in Calhoun today.
The Arbor Day tree distribution will be at the UGA Extension Service’s livestock pavilion, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Seedling species available will include eastern red cedar, bald cypress, dogwood, willow oak, red maple, Thuja, and wax myrtle.
The sponsors of the event include the Keep Calhoun/Gordon Beautiful initiative, the City of Calhoun, the Calhoun Woman’s Club and Master Gardeners. The Calhoun Elementary School’s Rota Kids will also be present to help unload, tag and organize trees for distribution, according to Rota Kids’ Instructor Angie Gravitt.
Judy Peterson, the recycling coordinator for the City of Calhoun, will be at the event as a part of the KCGB and Calhoun Recycling Center. Peterson, who is a huge advocate for diverting waste from landfills and environmental conservation, said planting trees will help create a healthier world.
“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago,” Peterson said. “The second best time is now.”
The Calhoun Woman’s Club, one of the hosts of the event, has a long history of planting trees in Calhoun. Many years ago, the CWC purchased and planted dogwoods along Line Street to beautify and shade the street.
“Whenever we can help teach a new generation ways to be good stewards of our resources, we all benefit,” said CWC President Beth Vaughn. “Earth becomes a healthier, more welcoming place for everyone. (It’s) an excellent way to encourage our community to help improve the environment within Calhoun.”
For more information on the Arbor Day Tree Distribution event happening today, call Peterson at 770-881-2710.