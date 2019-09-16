Six area Applebee's, including the local grill and bar on Highway 53 in Calhoun, are hosting blood drives on Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. and all donors will receive a $10 Applebee's Offer Card, plus a "Support the Fight" black T-shirt and donors over 18 years of age will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Target.
Donors can make an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/calhoun, by calling 1-800-962-0628 or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
In addition to the Calhoun location, the Applebee's locations participating in Saturday's drives are Canton, Rome, Cartersville, Woodstock and Kennesaw.
Donors must be 18 years of age, 16 and 17 with parental consent, weigh over 110 lbs. and be in general good health to donate. For more information on blood donation, visit bloodassurance.org.