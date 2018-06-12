At approximately 9:45 a.m. this morning, a white female broke out the window of the Click Mart located at 932 Hwy 140 in Adairsville. The female then entered the store thru the window and went behind the counter and grabbed several packs of cigarettes before exiting the store.
The suspect then got in the passenger side of a 2001 to 2006 charcoal grey Dodge Stratus and left. The driver of the vehicle is unknown race and gender but is seen wearing black pants, a dark-colored hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, white socks and dark sandals.
The white female is wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a "W" on the front, shorts, sunglasses and sandals.
If you recognize either of these subjects or the vehicle please notify Det. Eric Burns at 678-409-5220. Any assistance is appreciated. Unknown at this time what direction of travel they might have taken. Last seen at Hwy 140 & I-75.