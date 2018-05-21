APD arrests three after traffic stop

On April 28, 2018 at approximately 12:30 a.m. an officer with the Adairsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Beige GMC Envoy for a traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver, Wanda Cox, 56, of 19 Holcomb Road, Adairsville, and observed two adult occupants and a 10-year old male in the vehicle. The officer obtained the names of the rear occupants, which were later identified as Nicholas Craig, 37, of 21 Holcomb Road, Adairsville, and Francis Payton, 41, of Crowe Springs Road, White.
As the officer went back to his vehicle to run a warrant check on the occupants, he observed the driver’s side rear door open on the vehicle. The officer then observed Craig exit the vehicle and take off running. The officer pursued Craig on foot and was able to apprehend him a short distance away.
After returning to the vehicle with Craig, another officer was on scene who had arrived to assist. The initial officer observed that Payton was no longer in the vehicle. The juvenile male told the officer that Payton got out of the vehicle and took off running down Princeton Boulevard. After speaking with the other occupants, the officer started speaking to the juvenile male. Upon speaking with the juvenile, an Ice Breakers gum pack fell out of his pants leg. Upon opening the gum pack, the officer observed a baggy of suspected methamphetamine inside. The juvenile male advised the officers that Cox told him to put it in his pants.
Craig and Cox were arrested at the scene and transported to the Bartow County Jail.
Craig was charged with Obstruction Of An Officer, Tampering With Evidence, Giving False Name To An Officer, Possession Of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Possession Of Drug Related Objects.
Cox was charged with Tag Light Requirement, V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Methamphetamine, V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Marijuana Les Than One Ounce, Cruelty To Children 2nd Degree.
Warrants were obtained for Payton for Giving False Name To An Officer and Obstruction Of An Officer. Payton also has an outstanding warrant out of White Police Department for Obstruction Of An Officer.