If you have been around complementary or alternative medicine practitioners, Native American people, hippies, New Age folks, or a lot of other people who may operate just a little outside the mainstream, you probably have heard of the idea of smudging.
But what is smudging, anyway?
Smudging is the practice of applying the smoke from burning or smoldering herbs to your body, to an object, or to a space like a room. While many people think this is strictly a Native American practice, that’s not correct. In fact, although it is a time-honored custom and practice among many Native American tribes, it was also practiced by the ancient Celts, by Romany people (often called Gypsies, an impolite term), and other indigenous folk.
In fact, if you think about it, the burning of incense in a Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox or Russian Orthodox service is a form of smudging: the smoke from burning resin such as frankincense or myrrh is used to sanctify a space and to help carry prayers to God. Buddhist and Hindu believers also burn incense as they pray.
Many different herbs are used in smudging, aside from the normal incense resins such as frankincense and myrrh. Lavender is used, along with cedar, agrimony, sweetgrass, white sage, and even bay leaves.
However, since this is flu season, and because I really am not trying to address spiritual or religious issues in this column, let’s stick with white sage for the moment. White sage (scientific name, Salvia Apiana) is different from garden (culinary) sage, although they are part of the same family. It has a pleasant, pungent odor, even when not burning.
Native Americans and others used white sage for smudging as a way of spiritually cleansing a person or place. It was intended to banish negative energies and influences and make a place spiritually “clean” and healthy. Of course, that may sound silly to a lot of people who believe strictly in a reductionist, mechanistic view of life and the human body, but recent scientific research has shown that the medicine people of the Navajo, Ute, Lakota Sioux, and many other tribes had more than simply religious beliefs on their side.
Scientists now know that the smoke from sage has multiple benefits. Having trouble sleeping? Sage smoke contains compounds that scientists have indicated help combat insomnia. In fact, for that purpose, you could use plain garden sage, if you don’t have any white sage.
Dealing with stress or anxiety? A 2016 study at the University of Mississippi established that white sage is rich in compounds that activate receptors in the brain that are responsible for elevating mood levels and reducing stress. (And of course, that stress COULD be part of why you are having trouble sleeping.)
And if you think about it, burning something that helps you to sleep, elevates your mood levels and reduces stress ... well, isn’t that getting rid of negative energy? But (as the TV salesman says) “Wait, there’s more!” And it’s specifically geared to flu season.
Scientific research has shown that the smoke from burning white sage is both antimicrobial and antibacterial. And some research has indicated that smudging with sage releases negative ions into the air, which in turn helps combat common allergens such as pet dander, dust and mold. Of course, if you have asthma or something like that, you should not go into a space that is heavy with smoke — allow the smoke to clear a bit before entering, and do not inhale the smudging smoke directly into your lungs.
Of course, with any sort of smudging — sage, lavender, cedar, or whatever — you need to take proper precautions. A smudge stick (a bundle of your smudging herbs bound carefully together with cotton string) can drop small burning embers, which would be uncomfortable if they fell on bare flesh and could burn holes in fabric. It’s best to have a receptacle to hold under the smudge stick to catch any embers of ashes. Often, abalone shells are used for this purpose, but any non-flammable shallow container you can hold under the smudge stick would work.
If the person you are smudging has asthma, COPD, or other breathing issues, do not concentrate the smoke in their face. Typically, smudge smoke is gently wafted around with a feather. Also, it is not necessary to saturate the atmosphere of a room with the smoke — it should not look like a Friday-night poker game between a bunch of cigar smokers. Keep it light, and the smoke will dissipate quickly, although the smell probably will linger for a few hours. Since it’s a nice, relaxing smell, most people probably won’t mind.
I wholeheartedly recommend smudging with white sage, whether it is part of your spiritual practice, or strictly for health reasons.