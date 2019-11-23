I actually had another column written for this issue, but as I thought about it, I felt like I needed to focus on something else: the connection between gratitude and our health. Of course, the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday probably is the underlying current that brought this thought to the surface, but we shouldn’t overlook what the Universe sends us.
There is a lot of discussion going on right now about the origins of Thanksgiving in the USA, and how valid it is ... such as the unfairness of how indigenous Americans were treated and so forth. But that doesn’t negate the importance of being thankful for the good things, and sometimes for the bad, that come our way.
It is common knowledge that “an attitude of gratitude” goes a long way in establishing our own personal happiness and emotional well-being. When we acknowledge that we have blessings coming into our lives, even the ones we may consider small and insignificant, it helps us to realize that things are not as bad as we may think.
What is perhaps not so well-known, is the positive effects of being thankful, on not only our attitudes, but on our emotional, mental and physical health. Doctors have known for a long time that our emotions affect our mental and physical health, as I mentioned in my last column. But I would like to focus specifically on the emotion of thankfulness or gratitude this time.
Sometimes it’s hard to feel gratitude, or it seems like it is. The car breaks down and needs repairs, or we won’t be able to get to work so we can earn a paycheck. We get busy dealing with the laundry and forget about dinner, so it scorches on the stove. We go to the doctor and receive bad news about a test.
But think about just those three examples for a moment. If you have a job that provides you with a paycheck, you are more fortunate than over 1,000 other adults in Gordon County, who are unemployed (according to the most recent stats).
If you do get busy dealing with the laundry and burn dinner, that means you have clothes to wear, or you wouldn’t be washing them, and you have food to eat, or you wouldn’t be cooking.
If you go to the doctor and get that unwelcome news, you are blessed to be able to go to a doctor at all — over one-half of the world’s population of 7.7 billion people does not have access to routine medical care. And by learning the news about whatever medical condition you have, you may now plan how to deal with it. Think how bad it would be if you had no clue.
This is not intended to be one of those, “Eat your dinner! Starving children in India would be happy to have that!” sort of columns. What I am aiming for is to encourage you to stop and think about how well off you truly are.
And it’s not just a mental or emotional exercise. Being grateful ... showing gratitude ... has been shown to have a positive effect on both emotional and physical health.
A Berkeley University study of the relationship between gratitude and health requested participants to keep a gratitude journal for two weeks. They discovered that the ones who kept the journal reported better physical health, including fewer headaches, less stomach pain, clearer skin and reduced congestion.
A similar study by two professors from University of Miami and University of California Davis, that ran for 10 weeks instead of two, found that college students who journaled about things they were grateful for reported fewer physical issues such as sore muscles or headaches than those who journaled about hassles or simple daily events.
Gratitude is also of benefit to sleeping. A study conducted by professors from three universities in England, of over 400 subjects, 40% of whom had clinical sleeping issues, found that those who regularly expressed gratitude fell asleep more quickly and reported better quality of sleep than those who did not. And good sleep, which helps the body to recuperate and rebuild cells, is vital to good health.
There are many more studies and resources that point to gratitude being of benefit to our physical health. Get in contact with me if you would like to know more. There are way too many to discuss in this column!
So, remember that standard Thanksgiving routine of going around the table and having everyone tell what they are grateful for? Don’t stint on it. It actually is good for you! (Probably healthier than that third slice of pecan pie.)