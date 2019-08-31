When I was little, I loved those hot summer days when the street repair guys came along by our house. They had two trucks: one that carried gravel and another that had a big tank of hot, bubbling tar.
There was a guy walking behind the tar truck, usually with a cigarette dangling from his lip, and I thought he had the most awesome job: he was the Hot Tar Guy. He carried what looked like a gun with a long barrel, attached to the hot tar truck with a hose.
When they came to a pothole, he would point the tar gun at the hole, squeeze the trigger and spray smoking molten tar into it. Then a guy from the gravel truck would put a couple of shovels full of gravel into the hole, on top of the hot tar, and pat it down. As a finishing touch, Hot Tar Guy would then spray the whole thing over with more tar to seal it and bond it all together. Within a day or two, the tar had totally cooled and congealed, and the pothole was smooth, and so was the ride.
At age 4, as I watched the big trucks rumble by, with workmen filling the holes and making the road smoother and easier to travel, I wanted to be the Hot Tar Guy when I grew up.
But life often ... usually, actually ... changes our early dreams.
When I graduated from high school, I joined the Navy and went into the electronics field, where they trained me to work on radios, radar systems and satellite communications equipment.
But working with “things” was unsatisfying. I found that I preferred interacting with people instead of spending all my time trying to make uncooperative transmitters, radar systems and satellite communication systems cooperate with me.
Finally, in the last couple of years of my service in the Navy, I found a job that was immensely satisfying: helping people with drug and alcohol abuse issues as a drug and alcohol program adviser. And when I got out after over 12 years of active Navy duty, my intention was to go into that sort of work as a civilian. But it was not to be.
Becoming a civilian addiction counselor would have taken me another 3 to 6 years of education, on top of my two bachelor’s degrees and my master’s degree. And the pay for such a counselor was even less than I made as a sailor, so that made it impractical. However, the desire to help others never left me.
I spent a few years doing a variety of things as a civilian: field engineer, technical trainer, technical writer, course developer, teacher ... and while these things paid relatively well, they were never as satisfying as the last job I had in the Navy — helping people deal with personal issues that were disrupting their lives.
A few years back, I had an accident where I was pretty badly injured and had occasion to experience the healing and pain-relieving power of Reiki. After that, I determined to learn more about this form of energy medicine. And I did, ultimately training and qualifying as a Reiki Master in three different forms of Reiki.
As I learned more about energy therapy, I also discovered EFT or tapping, and how powerful and helpful it can be in assisting people with both emotional AND physical issues. So, I became trained and certified as a professional EFT practitioner. And a couple of years after that, I became certified as a meditation teacher.
Now, a large part of my life is once more about helping people deal with their issues. Sometimes the issues are physical: healing from injuries or disease or handling pain. Sometimes they are emotional: past traumas, disabling beliefs or fears, addictions or bad habits. Sometimes it is anxiety and worry, removing focus from what is important. And sometimes, it’s a combination of things: the memories, thoughts and emotions are a part of the physical issue, so relieving one helps the other.
The recent hot weather made me remember Hot Tar Guy — the fellow that my 4-year-old self wanted to be. As I remembered those hot summer days, with the smoke and scent of the sweat and the hot tar wafting through my mind, I had to smile. Even though I’m not a guy in a dirty white tee shirt, muscles bulging as he manhandles the hot tar gun to fill up the potholes, I’m still helping to make at least a few people’s roads smoother ... helping them to clear up the potholes that may be shaking them up emotionally or physically.
In life, we can’t always avoid those kinds of potholes. But often we CAN make them so they are not so jarring nor painful to run over.