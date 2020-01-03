I meditate daily, at least once, and often twice. I don’t always meditate the same way. Sometimes I use a guided meditation. Sometimes I meditate by counting the breath or following the breath. Often, though, I use some sort of mantra.
A mantra is a word or phrase that sets the tone or intention of your meditation. Some people like to use Hindu mantras, such as “Om Shanti Shanti.” Other people like to use the name of Christ or a particular saint, to foster emulating that person. Others may use short verses from scripture, or parts of prayers such as the Lord’s Prayer. And of course, there is simply the idea of a short phrase of affirmation.
This morning, as I was about to meditate, I was considering what I would like to use as a mantra. As we are at the beginning of a new year AND a new decade, I thought about what I wish to accomplish.
So, my first thought was simply “Prosper my business.” But that didn’t feel right. It was too “me-centric.” So the next thought was “Prosperity through compassion.” That was better, but it too was not completely comfortable for me.
Now, at this point you may think, “Man, he is really being nitpicky! Just go with it.” But I have a firm belief that words have power and that the intentions we set in our minds by repeating words will impact our lives. So, if I was going to DO this, I wanted to get it right.
After a little more thought the phrase “success through compassion” came to me. And that was what I used in my meditation this morning.
“What’s the difference?” you may ask. “Isn’t success the same thing as prosperity?”
Great question. And the answer depends a great deal on your mindset. If your idea of success strictly means a full bank account and zero balances on your credit cards, well, maybe prosperity defines success for you. But to me, success is more than that.
Sure, I want to be prosperous. I don’t want to have to skip a payment because things are running short, or make only the minimum payments on a credit card (which is a horrible idea, by the way) because my checkbook is a little thin. I want to be able to buy the things I need and occasionally something I just want rather than need.
But that doesn’t define success to me.
To me, success includes prosperity, certainly, but it’s more than that. Success means doing well in my calling and feeling good about how I treat others, too. By the way, when I use the word “calling,” I don’t mean your job. I mean what God, the universe, or your conscience is telling you that you should be doing. Your passion. Maybe your job is part of it, or maybe it’s your hobby. Maybe it’s just what you feel is the right thing to do as you go about your daily life.
So, what is your calling?
I believe we are all called to treat one another with compassion and love. I don’t care if you are Hindu, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Ba’hai or atheist ... we are called to love one another.
It doesn’t mean you can’t be a banker, or a mechanic, or a creeler, or a postman, or whatever. But you can do your work with compassion and love for those you deal with. We all have within us the ability to be compassionate ... in fact, it is inherent in us. Recent research has even shown that compassion is vital to our own good mental and emotional health, and ultimately, to the survival of the people who live on this planet. If we fail to have compassion for one another we will destroy ourselves, individually or collectively.
So, if you are that banker, I’m not saying to break the bank’s rules for lending, but I am saying you could be compassionate and understanding when explaining why you can’t make the loan. If you are a mechanic and you know the customer is clueless about engines so you could easily overcharge, you don’t. Instead, you charge a fair rate and explain nicely to the car owner how they could avoid the issue in the future.
If you work on the production line at a plant, you help out those around you who may need a little assistance that day, without giving them a hard time about it.
I don’t have to continue. You know what to do — it’s inherent in you. You just do what you would want the other person to do, if the roles were reversed.
So my meditation mantra today was “success through compassion.” And that is my intention: to achieve success by being compassionate to others. I’m working on it.
P.S. – Hillside Holistic Health is now Spectrum Holistic, at www.spectrum-holistic.com.