No one enjoys experiencing pain. And when the pain is chronic and intense, it can make life seem like it is not worth living.
That may sound overly dramatic, but I’ve known people, people I loved, who dealt with chronic pain every hour of every day, and I have seen the despair in their eyes and heard it in their voices.
Sadly, the treatment of pain in the United States, or pain management as it is called, is largely based on using opioid drugs, and this is causing massive problems both for those who take the opioids and for those around them. A recent article in this newspaper pointed out how many millions of opioid pills had been prescribed in the last few years, not only in Gordon County, but in surrounding counties as well. The numbers are staggering. (See the article in The Calhoun Times’ Aug. 5 edition titled “16 million opioid pills shipped to Gordon County during 7-year reporting period.”)
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in 2017 there were over 70,000 overdose deaths in the United States. And of those, 68% were due to prescription or illicit opioids. They also report that the highest rates of overdose deaths are for adults between the ages of 25 and 54. By the way, there were only a little over 33,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2015, so you can see that the number more than doubled in only two years.
Further, reports by addiction researchers at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine show some startling data. These reports, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, show a frightening increase in opioid prescriptions, while prescriptions for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (i.e., ibuprofen and naproxen) have decreased.
Hydrocodone and oxycodone made up about 85% of those opioid prescriptions, and over the 10 years of the study there was a 500% increase in admission to substance abuse programs for opioid addiction. According to statistics, one in four adults aged 18 to 25 will abuse prescription pain killers in their lifetime. Just this month, a doctor in Virginia was sentenced to 40 years in prison for prescribing more than 500,000 doses of various opioids.
Another article in JAMA discussed how the over-prescribing of opioid drugs for pain management is having a negative impact on the health of patients who take them, but that diversion of those drugs to the street is causing social and public health issues. “More people in the U.S. die from a drug overdose than they do from motor vehicle accidents and more of those deaths are caused by prescription opioids than those attributable to cocaine and heroin combined,” said the co-director of the new Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness.
And according to the Pain Physician Journal, there is now an “opioid epidemic” in the United States. A recent study by the Institute of Medicine stated that there are more than 116 million Americans with pain persisting from weeks to years, with financial costs ranging from $560 billion to $635 billion per year.
The “treatment of choice” in millions of those cases is opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl. And according to the CDC, every day more than 1,000 people are treated in emergency rooms for misusing prescription opioids.
All right, that’s enough for the depressing information. But in a nutshell, Americans are being prescribed addictive pain medications at an astonishing rate, and this has a negative effect on not only the patients who take them, but also public health.
Why am I telling you all this?
Because there are complementary and alternative treatments for pain, both chronic and acute pain, that are non-addictive, non-lethal, effective and available. But because the big pharmaceutical companies don’t make a dime from them, they don’t get a lot of exposure. Opioids are a multi-billion dollar industry for pharmaceutical companies.
Many physicians, especially those whose specialty is pain management, will argue that there are no effective, proven alternatives to opioids. What they sometimes avoid saying is that the opioid medications can mask the pain at first, but over time the body will require higher and higher doses of the drug for it to be effective.
Ultimately — and I have seen it happen in people I know — the tolerance for the drug increases to the point where, in order to stop the pain, the patient would need to take a near-lethal dose, or at least a dose that makes the patient non-functional for day-to-day life. Sometimes changing to a different opioid helps, but the same problem ultimately occurs — increased tolerance, and therefore increased pain.
In my next column, I plan to talk about alternatives to opioid painkillers — alternatives that are generally safer, non-addictive and less expensive. I hope you’ll take the time to read it.