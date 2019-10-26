In my last column, I talked about the dangers inherent in the rising over-prescription (and overuse) of opioid painkillers. Addiction. Abuse. Overdose. Contributing to social ills by migrating into street drug trade.
There are many ways to rid yourself of pain, or at least drop it down to a manageable level, without resorting to opioid drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and others. At the very least, possibly you could use them to reduce reliance on opioids.
One thing to remember: NOT ALL THERAPIES WILL ALWAYS WORK FOR EVERYONE. That means no opioid, no over-the-counter medication, no therapeutic method, is always 100% successful. If one therapy worked every time, for all types of pain, for every patient, that’s the only thing people would use and there would not be a need for other options. This applies to surgery, conventional pharmaceuticals, herbal medicines, acupuncture, Qi Gong, Reiki, or anything else.
Let’s hit one of the standard non-opioid drugs right away: NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (aspirin, ibuprofen, etc.) These, while not perfect, are at least not addictive. However, if you have problems with ulcers or GERD (acid reflux disease) NSAIDs may not be your best choice, because they can be corrosive to the stomach lining and worsen GERD.
However, enteric NSAIDS (tablets with a coating that does not dissolve until the tablet enters your intestine) are available. And while some people will take acetaminophen for pain, studies have shown that it is more effective as a fever reducer than as a pain reliever in most cases. Plus, long-term use of acetaminophen is destructive to the liver.
Here is a list of three food supplements you could try to help with various types of pain. As with ANY supplements you may take to help with a medical condition, it is ALWAYS a good idea to check with your physician first, to make sure there are no contraindications or conflicts with your existing medications.
Vitamin B-12: this supplement helps to ease nerve pain by encouraging the body to thicken the protective myelin sheath around the nerves, so they don’t “short circuit” and cause pain.
Boswellia extract: Boswellia, also known as Indian frankincense, is an herbal extract that alleviates joint pain by reducing cartilage damage. But be sure to purchase boswellia extract with a concentration of at least 40% to get the most benefits.
Powdered ginger: oils contained in ginger reduce inflammation at the site of the joint. You can add the powdered ginger to a beverage. You can also take a ginger tablet or capsule in doses of 1 to 4 grams every day either all at once or divided into smaller doses.
Many times we gain pain relief from simply applying something topically to skin, and rubbing it in. Here are some topical pain relievers.
Capsaicin: capsaicin temporarily desensitizes pain-prone skin nerve receptors called C-fibers. Capsaicin ointments and creams are sold in pharmacies and health food stores.
Arnica: arnica comes from a European flower. Although how it heals is still unknown, it does have natural anti-inflammatory properties. Arnica ointment and gel are available in health food stores and some pharmacies. Rub arnica preparations on bruises or strained muscles.
One thing that you should remember, is what the substances above, along with opioids, are intended to do. The focus of all these analgesics, both conventional medical pharmaceuticals and alternative medicines, is the relief of pain. Relief of pain is not the same thing as healing.
Relieving pain, although it provides comfort, does not fix the issue. Only healing the root cause of an illness or injury (when possible) will make a lasting difference to your health.
Complementary therapies such as Reiki, meditation, and other energy healing techniques work toward both relief of pain AND healing the illness or injury. And this is a point I always try to drive home: healing is a personal thing. You work together with Nature to heal yourself, regardless of what doctors, therapists, surgeons, or anyone else may do.
Reiki works in multiple modes to help your body deal with pain and speed healing. First, Reiki will help you to relax. Doctors know, and research shows, that relaxing the body–getting rid of tension–helps decrease pain in many instances, even in the case of serious illness. Relaxation also helps the body to heal more easily and quickly.
Meditation is another therapeutic technique for reducing tension and anxiety, aiding in relaxation, and thus helping your body do a better job of healing itself. One great thing about it is, once you learn how, it has no cost and you don’t need to go to the pharmacy for it.
I encourage you to consider adding Reiki, meditation, and other energy healing methods to your arsenal of pain-fighting and healing. They are non-addictive, non-invasive, have no bad side effects, and you can learn to do all of them on your own.