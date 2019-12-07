Everything — table salt, flowers, water, cars, skin cells, air, roast turkey, ad infinitum — is composed of atoms and molecules. Everyone knows this.
Some substances are complex. For example, air is composed of oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide and generally a few other substances as well: water vapor, pollution, etc. Table salt is a pretty simple molecule, composed of atoms of chlorine (a poisonous gas) and sodium (a poisonous metal). In some cases, they may add a little iodine for health reasons, but let’s just consider the pure stuff for now.
Salt is an easy molecule to consider, because it is so simple. Each atom of sodium shares electrons with one atom of chlorine, in a single salt molecule. We usually tend to think of those atoms as little balls, or maybe little star-shaped “things.” However, if you could take the atoms and magnify them enough, you would see that the atoms really are more complex than that.
Take the sodium atom, for example. Sodium is a soft, unstable, and poisonous metal. The typical illustration of a sodium atom in a textbook usually shows a simple nucleus, made up of twelve neutrons and eleven protons, with eleven electrons orbiting around the nucleus.
But the electrons and protons are not solid balls as shown in those pictures. Instead, each is a little electrical charge. The electrons are negative charges, and the protons are positive charges, and they balance each other out. And the neutrons have no charge, so they are neutral.
Something else that’s very important that isn’t shown in those textbook pictures are the relative sizes and distances involved, because they are nearly impossible to illustrate to scale with a picture in a textbook.
But you can get an idea of it this way: if the nucleus were the size of a basketball, then the first two electrons would be about the size of gnats and would be orbiting about two miles out from that basketball-sized nucleus. The rest of the electrons would be about the same size and even farther away!
The only thing holding that atom together is energy. And the only thing that keeps the sodium atom attached to the chlorine atom in our little salt molecule is energy. If you could somehow, magically, take away all the energy in that molecule, it would fall apart. There would be nothing to hold the nuclei together. There would be nothing to keep the electrons in their orbits. In fact, the electrons and protons wouldn’t exist without their energy charges — they would all be neutrons, dull and boring.
Think of it like the prom in a high school. Students are the protons and electrons who are energetically dancing with each other, and the neutrons are the dull, boring chaperones. Consider what would happen if, by some stroke of magic, all the students suddenly lost their energy, and everyone there looked alike: same age, same face, same clothes, etc. No one would be attracted to anyone else. All the students would wander around aimlessly, getting mixed up with the chaperones. The prom would break up and everyone would leave.
Essentially, without energy, matter cannot exist. That’s because matter IS energy, made up of tiny energy packages called atoms and molecules.
Why is this important? Because even though we think of the human body as being simply solid matter, it is made up of trillions of different molecules, each with its own energy charge of some sort. Energy charges add up when they are aligned properly.
Think about it: a flashlight with six D-cell batteries in it will shine brighter than a flashlight with two D-cells. Conversely, if you take two of those batteries in that flashlight and turn them backwards, the flashlight won’t work because the electrical energy is not aligned properly.
I worked in electronics for years. I taught electricity and electronics at the high school level, the college level and in the military. I’ve seen what kinds of problems can happen with electronic equipment. Sometimes a fuse blows to protect a circuit when too much energy flows, or if there is no fuse, perhaps a wire simply will burn through. Occasionally wires or connections become corroded or dirty and this hampers energy flow.
Similar (though not exactly the same) conditions can happen in the human body, with our internal energy system. Thoughts, feelings, emotions and all the signals flowing along our nervous system are composed of energy.
Next time, we’ll discuss what sort of energy problems can happen inside us, how they can affect us and how we can work on fixing them. Stay tuned!