If you have been reading my columns, you know that I am big on how the mind affects our health. It’s something I learned about long ago, and that has been confirmed to me with my studies in Reiki, EFT and meditation, and with the work I had to do for my doctorate.
But not everyone has had that information presented to them, so I thought I’d introduce you to some evidence about how our emotions, both good and bad, can have an impact on our health.
First, I want to mention an article that was in this paper back in July of this year, that came from the American Heart Association. In that article, they talked about how a health issue called “broken heart syndrome” can be triggered by emotional stress. With emotional stress, a surge of stress hormones attack the heart and induce the problem.
According to the Mayo Clinic, in broken heart syndrome, there’s a temporary disruption of your heart’s normal pumping function in one area of the heart. One chamber of the heart becomes enlarged and this decreases the pumping action of the heart. Even with an otherwise healthy heart, it can lead to severe short-term heart muscle failure. If the heart has been weakened by previous issues, such as a heart attack, the effects of broken heart syndrome can be much more dangerous, and if untreated, fatal.
In addition to stress on the heart itself, research showed that broken heart syndrome is also linked to the occurrence of cancer. The study found that one in six people, or over 16% of those with broken heart syndrome, also contracted cancer.
Another area that stress and other products of negative emotions can impact is our immune systems. Our immune systems are what protect us from infection and help us to fight infection when it does succeed in getting a foothold. A weakened immune system can make a simple bout of the flu become life-threatening, or a cut hand while working in the yard become badly infected even when you clean it and bandage it properly.
In a recent article from the National Institute of Mental Health, researcher Dr. Esther Sternberg told how her research showed that immune systems can become compromised by stress.
She explored long-term stress like that experienced by caregivers for family members with dementia or couples in bad marriages, or intense short-term stress such as that experienced by medical students or law students going through final exams, or military personnel going through training such as Army Rangers training. All these forms of stress were found to be detrimental to individuals’ immune systems, increasing the amount of time required to heal, decreasing their immune systems’ ability to respond to vaccinations, and increasing likelihood of infection by viruses such as the flu or the common cold.
Information from the National Institute of Health states that stress aggravates existing health issues. Stress can intensify angina pain, disturb heart rhythms, worsen hypertension (high blood pressure), and even lead to a stroke.
Further, stress can initiate asthma attacks in those who have asthma, worsen the severity of GERD or acid reflux attacks, cause tension headaches and migraines, and even trigger outbreaks of hives or cold sores from a virus that may have lain dormant for months or years.
However ... let’s talk about positive emotions, and their impact on your health. For instance, if you regularly express affection toward your spouse and other loved ones, you actually can lower your cholesterol. A study published in the journal Human Communication Research showed that subjects who spent 20 minutes three times each week writing positive, loving things about their spouses, children and other loved ones decreased their cholesterol count within five weeks! And to me, spending 60 minutes a week writing nice things about the ones I love is better than many anti-cholesterol alternatives.
Remember that Bible verse in Proverbs 17 that says, “A merry heart does good like a medicine”? Well, research supports that idea. A doctor at Loma Linda University discovered that laughing increased the production of natural human growth hormone by 87%! And naturally produced HGH aids in sleep and repair of damaged body cells.
Count your blessings! Studies have shown that having feelings of gratitude can boost your immune system, lower blood pressure and speed healing. Emotions like love, gratitude, and contentment trigger the production of oxytocin. Oxytocin is produced in the heart and reduces stress by telling the body’s nervous system to relax.
In short, don’t let your emotions drag you down physically. Working on your mental and emotional attitude can help make you physically healthier and thus better able to deal with both the physical challenges of each day, along with the mental and emotional challenges that life throws at you.