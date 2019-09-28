In my last column, I talked about the energy meridians in the body and introduced the chakras — intersections where the meridians cross and merge. Now, many books have been written about the chakras and how they work — literally thousands of pages in total. We don’t have that luxury here, but at least you can get an idea of basics.
The word “chakra” is a Sanskrit word that means “wheel.” This is because the energy entering and leaving them travels in a circular pattern as it enters and leaves, like the cars in a traffic circle.
There are many chakras in the body, but the ones that most people are referring to when they speak of chakras are the seven primary chakras that run up the midline of the human body. Each one is associated with different physical systems of the body. The chakras can act as both indicators and causes of issues.
What that means is, a chakra that is “out of balance” can be caused by some sort of issue ... or an out-of-balance chakra can contribute to an issue of some kind.
Although each chakra is associated with specific areas of the body, no part of the body is isolated completely from the rest of the body. Just as a bad headache can make your stomach queasy, all the parts of the body work together. That’s where the word “holistic” comes into play.
In addition to these associations with physical areas of the body, each of the primary chakras is also associated with emotional and mental functions. For example, the throat chakra is all about communication with others. That means clarity of communication, being allowed to “speak your truth” and using your speech positively instead of negatively. But it’s not just about outward-bound communication; it also involves clearly understanding others and what they have to say to you, as well as allowing others to “have their say.”
In Ayurvedic medicine, each of the seven primary chakras also associates with specific colors, types of sounds, types of activity, kind of food and even minerals or stones. Each of these things can be used as a part of the therapeutic process to help balance the flow of energy in our chakras.
Most of us know that some kinds of foods are either bad or good for our bodies, and we know that particular exercises or activities can be healthful for us. But science has also shown that both colors and sounds can have strong impacts on our mental and emotional states, and thus on our health.
For instance, intense yellows generally make us feel more upbeat and orange shades will make us feel warm. Certain sound frequencies induce fear (you’ll occasionally find them used subliminally, in horror movies), while others can help bring on a feeling of peace and calm. So, all these things make sense.
In the column about meridians I wrote about how the energy flows through the meridians and into the chakras. Remember, they are like traffic circle intersections. An intersection can be working smoothly, with traffic flowing easily. But just as with traffic circles, a chakra can become unbalanced.
A chakra may become blocked for some reason, and the energy flowing into and out of that chakra slows to a crawl. This sort of imbalance can cause a variety of issues, depending on the chakra. For example, looking at the throat chakra again, if the energy flow there is low, communication suffers. An individual will tend to suppress things they need to say, swallowing anger or sadness instead of expressing them. This can lead to low self-esteem, frustration and a feeling of helplessness.
On the other side of the coin, an overactive or overstimulated throat chakra can result in a different sort of communication problem: over-communicating, taking over conversations, saying things that are slanderous or hurtful and lying — especially lies we tell about ourselves, or the negative self-talk we often inflict on ourselves (“I’m no good! I’ll never make the team!”)
Besides these effects, physical issues can result from an unbalanced chakra. Unbalance in the throat chakra can result in being susceptible to sore throats, TMJ, neck pain, hoarseness, mouth ulcers, and even thyroid issues.
Meditation also has a connection to the chakras. Guided visualization meditations can help you to maintain your chakras in a healthy and balanced state.
In this column, I don’t have the space or time to go deeply into all the ways our chakras work, what is helpful to each one, what is harmful, etc. Just as with meridians, most people do not need a deep knowledge and understanding of chakras. And as always, if you want to know more about chakras and how to keep your chakras in balance, feel free to contact me, either through this paper or my office.