Are you and your partner good communicators? How about if you both were put into linked MRI machines, or maybe into the same MRI machine, side by side ... but not allowed to speak to one another? How would your communication be then?
You may not know it, but it’s possible your brains could be communicating anyway.
Recent research at two Finnish universities, as well as older research at Baylor College of Medicine, has turned up some surprising information: when they are in close proximity, our brains communicate with each other, even without the use of our words.
To show this, two persons were put into linked MRI machines (at Baylor) or into the same MRI machine (at Aalto University in Finland) and their brains’ activities was recorded while there. The scans of the brains showed that the brains were communicating with one another, even when no words were spoken. In other words, the activity of one brain was in step with the activity of the other brain, even when there was no apparent connection.
Often people forget that the brain is a sort of transmitter, producing and sending out these waves that are measurable. And as the experiments just mentioned indicate, our brains also seem to receive these frequencies. We usually don’t notice this because we aren’t attuned to it, just as we don’t normally notice our own pulse or our own breathing rate. But it still happens.
Scientists have known for many years that the human brain operates on particular frequencies, based on what is going on at the time. That’s what EEGs (electroencephalograms) are all about: they measure your brain activity by looking at the frequency your brain is generating. And these frequencies are generated electrically, which is why the EEG machine can measure them.
Scientists being as cautious as they are, they have yet to figure out exactly how this synchronizing of the brains happens. But we know for a fact that, if we take a middle-C tuning fork and put it on a stand, then take another middle-C tuning fork, strike it, and hold it a couple of feet from the one on the stand, the one that was NOT struck will begin to vibrate, too. The same thing will happen if you look inside a piano as you strike a key: the strings for the other notes will also vibrate.
It is intriguing to think that maybe the two brains are acting like two tuning forks or the strings inside the piano, synchronizing the frequencies of the two brains and causing their measured activities to be similar. We can’t hear it and we can’t see it the way we can with the tuning forks or piano strings, but the synchronized activity levels surely seem to point that way.
Think about it — haven’t you ever walked into a room and felt how tense it may have been, or perhaps the opposite, how upbeat and happy the atmosphere was? If the majority of the people in that room had a particular attitude going at that moment, maybe their combined brainwaves were filling the space, and when you entered the room, you felt it.
The other side of the coin may be like this: if you are in a lousy mood and come home with all that roiling around inside you, don’t be surprised if your partner, your kids, or even your dog, ends up being in a lousy mood, too.
Either way, whether you are the receiver of the bad vibes, or the sender, the possibility is something to be aware of.