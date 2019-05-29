The 155th anniversary and the 35th annual Battle of Resaca Reenactment held on part of the original 1864 battlefield on Chitwood Road was one to remember for both spectators and reenactors alike.
May 17 kicked off the event with “School Day” as free tours and demonstrations of infantry, artillery, cavalry and period citizens educated students on various aspects of the Civil War period. Approximately 300 students attended from the Gordon County school system, home school, church youth groups and Scouts. Each student was awarded a wooden commemorative nickel allowing them free admission to the reenactments on Saturday and Sunday.
Around 900 participating reenactors from across the U.S. traveled to Gordon County to participate, some coming from as far away as Great Britain. There were 16 full-size cannons, hundreds of infantry and many cavalry troopers.
Approximately 3,500 spectators attended from around the nation to visit the military camps, shop at the period sutlers, vendors, eat meals, purchase event apparel, take photographs and watch the battles during the beautiful weekend.
Many of the reenactor and spectator dollars were spent locally at motels, gas stations, shopping, and dinning, increasing the local tourism tax base.
The event could not have been held without generous local sponsors: the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce CVB, Town of Resaca, Gordon County Historical Society, Stand Watie SCV and Dairy Queen of Calhoun.
Special thanks goes to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon County Fire Department, Advent Health EMS, Santac Waste and the Resaca Volunteer Fire Department.