The Voluntary Action Center will host its sixth annual Murder Mystery fundraiser on Saturday, March 14. The event serves as the VAC's biggest and most popular fundraiser of the year each year, raising upwards of $10,000 in a single evening.
VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said the theme of this year's event is "Murder at the Redneck Reunion." Local community members will act as members of the Buckshot family, a wacky group of relatives divided by the promise of lottery winnings.
"One side of the family has struck it big with the lottery. The other side of the family are poor, simple moonshiners trying to get by," Long said of the play. "The cast of characters is pretty good. We haven't got all of our actors yet, but a lot of the ones we've hand in the past will be back again this year."
Previous performers in the theatrical productions have included Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki Ralston, local author Mignon Ballards, Jim Lay, Jim Prater and Joni Harbin.
"We are looking for sponsors right now," Long said. "If anyone is interested, they can contact the VAC directly to get set up. We're offering sponsorship ranging from $100 up to $2,500 this year."
The fundraiser raised $20,000 after expenses in 2018. During the first two years of the event the VAC raised $10,000, and they raised $16,000 during the third. Long hopes the 2020 event will blow those numbers out of the water.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the VAC’s hunger and homeless programs, such as their community kitchen, the food pantry, the Bridge Program and Emergency Financial Assistance.
This year’s event will once again be held at the Owen Security building, 209 S. Wall St. Tickets will go on sale in mid-January.