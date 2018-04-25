Annual Tea Party raises more than $3k for Harris Arts Center

Once again, mothers and daughters eagerly gathered on April 14 for the annual tea party at the Harris Arts Center.
This year’s theme was “Snow White.” Tables were beautifully decorated by artists and volunteers. Local artist Rene Keese painted wooden displays of “Snow White and the Dwarfs,” which served as the centerpieces for the guest tables. In addition, she created several wonderful photo opportunities.
Another group of special volunteers, Troy, Elsa and Del Patton, Michele and Sam Hughes, Bev Klinzing, Shirley and Don Kluge and Barbara Hansen, constructed a beautiful handmade centerpiece for the food table. This exhibit was a very detailed piece of art illustrating scenes from the story of “Snow White.”
Activities included a child friendly luncheon, games, craft and face painting.
Students from Calhoun Middle School, dressed as characters from the story, mingled with the children giving plenty of opportunity for proud mothers to snap a picture.
This event was a complete sellout and raised more than $3000 for the Harris Arts Center. Thanks to All God’s Children Pediatrics and Chick-fil-A for their sponsorship of this magnificent event. Thanks also to the many local individuals and businesses that personally sponsored a table.