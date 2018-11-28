Gordon EMS, United Way of Gordon County and Calhoun Walmart are once again partnering to bring music and joy to the community this year.
Gordon EMS personnel will collect monetary contributions and toys at Walmart for the Voluntary Action Center’s annual Christmas Program for children who are in need and in live Gordon County. The collection period opens Friday and will run through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Additional collection times will be Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The community has enjoyed local elementary schools’ choruses singing for at least 30 years. Join the children while shopping and enjoy the event to get in the spirit of Christmas. The singing performances will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 6.