Annual Sarah Williams Memorial Mud Volleyball Tournament to be held Saturday, Aug. 11

Things will get dirty on Saturday, Aug. 11...but for a great cause.
The Gordon Optimist Club’s 10th annual Sarah Williams Memorial Mud Volleyball Tournament is set to start with a captains meeting at 8:15 a.m. and play to begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11. The event will be held at the McDaniel Station Road Recreation Facility in Calhoun.
Since its inception, the tournament has raised nearly $60,000 for local charities and individual scholarships for students who have faced obstacles in their lives.
There are team spots still available for the tournament, but time is running out to sign up.
Team entry costs $250 per squad, and payment is due by Aug. 4. Those interested in entering the tournament should contact Bob Williams at 770-878-1380 or send him an email at robertnwilliams@att.net.
Sponsorships are also still available and includes business name in all print and radio advertisement, logo on banner at the event and one team entry. Sponsorships are $450.
Registration forms and payment can be mailed to Gordon Optimist Club, PO Box 1345, Calhoun, Ga. 30703. Payment, by check, must be included with all registration forms.
Team Captains must check in on Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. with a rules meeting beginning at 8:15. Play will begin at 9 a.m. All players are required to sign a release of liability before play begins. A maximum of eight (8) players per team and players must be at least 13-years old to participate. Format is pool play, with the top two teams in each pool advancing to a single elimination tournament. In the event of a tie, the order of finish will be determined using a tiebreaker, to include (1) head to head results, (2) total points scored in all matches, (3) average point differential, (4) coin flip.
For more information, registration forms and questions, contact Bob Williams at 770-878-1380.
The Gordon Optimist Club is a civic organization that focuses on assisting children and youth in the county and is a chapter of Optimist International, an association of more than 2900 Optimist Clubs around the world dedicated to serving children’s needs. The Gordon Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at noon at Trinity Baptist Church located on Highway 53 West in Calhoun.