Annual Round Robin Tennis Doubles Event to begin this weekend at City of Calhoun Tennis Center

Proceeds from the event to benefit Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia
The Sequoyah Tennis Association presents the 13th annual Round Robin Tennis Doubles Event, beginning this Saturday, April 21, and running through Sunday, April 29 at the City of Calhoun Tennis Center, located off River Street. The event is sponsored by Mohawk.
Junior events begin at 4 p.m.; adults at 6 p.m. The format is men’s, women’s and juniors doubles. Adult levels, based on participation, are 2.5/3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5. Junior levels offered are Advanced, Intermediate and Beginner.
This year, proceeds from the event will benefit the Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia, a no-kill animal rescue serving Gordon County and the surrounding area. A United Way agency, the Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia rescues around 300 dogs per year and are dedicated to improving the lives of dogs through rescuing unwanted, abandoned or special needs dogs treating, vaccinating, and spaying and neutering them. The animals are then placed in carefully screened homes.
Entry fee for adults are $50 per person; juniors are $25 per person. To register, email statournaments@yahoo.com or call Tina at 404-285-2049. This is a charitable event; in the instance of rain, the tournament will not be rescheduled nor will refunds be give to sponsors or other participants.
The purpose of STA is to promote the development of tennis as a means of healthful recreation and physical fitness for all of Calhoun/Gordon County, Georgia residents, and to cooperate with the United States Tennis Association and other associations in the pursuit of these aims.
Sequoyah Tennis Association is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) member organization, and has been since its inception in 2005. At present, the STA provides a variety of tennis-related activities for the community at large, and only exists because of the dedicated participation of the players from Gordon County and the surrounding areas.