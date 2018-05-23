Annual Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival to be held Monday in Oostanaula

The annual Oostanaula Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival will be held on Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oostanaula Community Club, located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road SW in Calhoun.
The following bands will be playing the festival this year:
11 a.m. - Jerusalem Ridge
12 p.m. - Barbwire and Roses
1 p.m. - Grandview Pickers
2 p.m. - Little Creek
3 p.m. - Highway 411
4 p.m. - The Dixie Ramblers
5 p.m. - New WIllow Creek
A homemade lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m., consisting of barbecue, hamburgers, hotdogs, all the sides, dessert and drinks at $7 per plate. Dinner will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. for $7.00 a plate. Dinner selection includes Fried chicken, barbecue, lots of sides with dessert and drinks.
As with each festival, jammers are welcome!
Pictured are The Grandview Pickers, an upcoming Bluegrass group of the Grant siblings. Hanna, Rebekah, Mary, Lydia and Elijah are from Grandview, Tenn., located in Cumberland County between Nashville and Knoxville. The children are all home-schooled and active in their church. The group has had the privilege to play and sing for private events as well as in the Scopes Bluegrass Competition, Gatlinburg’s Convention Center, Townsend Tennessee Old Timers Day, Rocky Top Sports World, Nine Mile Bluegrass Festival, Gatlinburg’s Tunes and Tales, and many other venues. Mary really got a love for her banjo two years ago and has blossomed with her playing. Through her love and desire, the other siblings have joined in with the same passion. Their vocals and musical abilities are growing daily.
There will be door prizes and a raffle at 6 p.m. For more information call Barbara 770-608-2050 or Anita at 404-441-0052.