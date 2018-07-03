Calhoun’s annual Star Spangled Celebration, presented by Mohawk, will be held Wednesday night, July 4.
The 2018 Star Spangled Celebration will take place at the Northwest Georgia Regional Fairgrounds, located at 1060 Liberty Road off Highway 53 West in Calhoun. The annual event, sponsored by Mohawk, will include several concerts and performances by Babes Bayou, Tommy Ray Gurley, magic and illusions with Mike Frisbee and dancing by Expressions Performing Arts. Stiltwalker Carrie McQueen will also be on hand to entertain the crowd. There will be inflatables and games for the kids.
Gates will open at 5 p.m.; the event runs through 10 p.m., finishing with the best firework display in Northwest Georgia. Admission is free; the public is invited to bring their law chairs.