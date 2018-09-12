Annual Downtown Calhoun Scarecrow Building Contest set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 16

Downtown Calhoun’s annual Scarecrow Building and Popular Vote Contest is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Depot in downtown Calhoun.
For $30, individuals, families, non-profits or businesses can build their own scarecrow, or pay to have one built by local FFA students for $60.
Gordon County Young Farmers, along with FFA students from Gordon Central High School, Calhoun High School and Sonoraville High School will be on hand to help with scarecrow building. All three schools have been very successful in their FFA programs, with students competing on area, state and national levels. The money raised from the annual scarecrow event will help FFA students at all three schools with travel expenses to various competitions and conventions.
To enter the competition, visit the Depot, located at 109 S. King Street in Calhoun, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. or Thursday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Remember to bring long pants, a long sleeve shirt and any preferred decorations, along with your sign to advertise your business. GCYF and FFA will provide the frame, head, straw and some decorations, along with instructions on where to place your scarecrow for the world to see.
The top three winners will be based on popular votes. The votes are $1 each and the money will go toward local FFA chapters. Businesses with scarecrows may have voting set up in their store for their scarecrow, or you may stop at the Depot to place your vote. Just drop by during business hours through Wednesday, Oct. 31 to place your vote. The winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 1. Winners will receive bragging rights and a monetary prize.