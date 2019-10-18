More than 150 members of the Gordon County community came out on Friday to participate in the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Cookout on the Corner event in downtown Calhoun. The celebration ran from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and served as a way for the Chamber to thank its members for their participation in events throughout the year.
Chamber Executive Board Secretary-Treasurer Tracy Farriba said the event also serves as a “really fun” way to allow Chamber members to interact with each other and network with new people they might not meet otherwise.
“It’s an opportunity for us to get together to fellowship, network, and talk to one another,” Farriba said.
This year’s cookout featured hot dogs, which were donated by Dairy Queen, burgers, homemade chili, slaw, chips, and more. Door prizes were also given to Chamber members who were in attendance at the event. Many of the prizes were baskets put together by either the Chamber or companies who donated them. Other prizes included monogrammed blankets, gourmet hot chocolate, umbrellas, and even certificates for free Chick-fil-A until June 30.
Cookout on the Corner is organized each year by the Chamber’s Ambassadors and Member Services Committee, which is responsible for welcoming new businesses and assists in making them aware of member activities and programs. Committee members also attend special sponsored events, including ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, and visit new and existing members throughout the year to assist with membership retention.