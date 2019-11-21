Characters and stories from favored fairy tales will light up downtown Calhoun on Thursday, Dec. 12, as part of the annual Christmas Parade of Lights.
Sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair, Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, this year's parade theme is "A Calhoun Fairy Tale Christmas."
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at Line Street, according to the Calhoun Christmas Parade Committee, which includes Commissioner Bud Owens, Calhoun Deputy Fire Chief Terry Mills and Downtown Development Director Suzanne Roberts, among others.
North Wall Street will be closed to local traffic for the lineup of the parade from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Participants will enter on North Wall Street from Red Bud Road and proceed to Line Street. Onlookers can view the parade along Wall Street, from Line Street south to Oak Street.
More than 60 schools, businesses and organizations are expected to participate. Local choruses will begin caroling around the downtown area from BB&T City Park to City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Applications to have a float or group participate in this year's parade are due by Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Entry fees are as follows:
- $20 per float with pull truck
- $20 per main entry for one car or truck and $5 per additional car or truck
- $20 per walking group
- $20 per main entry for one tractor and $5 per additional tractor
- $20 for first six motorcycles/ATVs and $1 per additional motorcycle/ATV
A late fee of $10 will be applied to any applications submitted after the Dec. 8 deadline. Late applications will be accepted up until the day of the parade.
Parade floats and participants will be judged in the following categories: Most Musical, Best Use of Lights, Best Religious Theme, Best Use of Parade Theme, Most Spirited and Best Over All. Winners in each category will be awarded a plaque.
Entry forms and rules can be found on the 2019 Calhoun Christmas Parade of Lights Facebook event page or picked up at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. Forms can be turned in, along with a check or money order for payment, at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, located at 300 S. Wall St.
For more information, contact the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce at 706-625-3200.