Sponsored by Prater Ford, the annual Cherokee Regional Mustang Club Show and Swap Meet is set for this Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Gordon Central High School, 335 Warrior Path NE. The show will be held rain or shine.
Registration runs from 8:30 a.m. - 12 noon. Vendor fee is $20; Pony Corral fee is also $20.
First, Second and Third place will be awarded in the following vehicle classes/categories:
A. 19641/2 - 1966 Hardtop
B. 19641/2 - 1973 Convertibles
C. 1967 - 1968 Hardtop
D. 1969-1978 Hardtop
E. 1979 - 1993 Hardtop
F. 1983 - 2004 Convertibles
G. 1994 - 1998 Hardtop
H. 1999-2004 Hardtop
I. 2005 - 2010 Hardtop
J. 2011 - 2014 Hardtop
K. 2005 - 2017 Convertibles
L. 1993 - 2004 Cobra
M. 2005 - 2016 Shelby, Roush Saleen, Steeda, Etc. Conversion
N. 1984-2004 Saleen, Roush McLaren, Etc. Conversion
O. 2018– Current Year Popular Vote
P. 1959 & Older Special Interest
Q. 1960 & Newer Special Interest
R. 1903 & Up Pickup
S. 2015-2017 Coupes
No Aerosol cans allowed; umbrellas and tents allowed in designated areas only.
Extra Classes may be determined the day of the show. There will be Club Participation Award at the end of the show. All proceeds will go to charity.
Make registration fee checks payable to: Cherokee Regional Mustang Club, 2537 Old Rome Dalton Rd. NW Calhoun, GA 30701
For additional information, call 770-548-1389 or 770-548-1531.