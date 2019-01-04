Tickets for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, set for later this month at Belmont Baptist Church, are on sale now.
The meeting will be held at the church, 275 W. Belmont Drive, on Jan. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $50 per person, and reservations and payments can be completed online at gordoncountychamber.com/events.
Outgoing Chamber board members will be recognized at the meeting, and new board members will be welcomed to their new posts. Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley is set to be the board chairman in the new year, taking the place of Jim Rosencrance, who will remain on the Executive Board.
Also joining Worley on the 2019 Executive Board will be Vice-Chairman Marcus Williams, of Synovus Bank; Secretary/Treasurer Julie Walraven, of First Bank of Calhoun; and Chamber President Kathy Johnson.
The event aims to give Chamber members the opportunity to interact with one another over a meal.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for the event. Gold Sponsors are AdventHealth, the City of Calhoun, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia EMC and Starr Mathews Agency. Silver Sponsors are First Bank of Calhoun, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health Care System, Mannington Mills, North Georgia National Bank and Synovus.
For more information visit the Chamber’s website at gordoncountychamber.com or call 706-625-3200.