ROME, Ga – Angus beef, artisan cheese and fresh vegetables are just some of the items available July 21 at the Berry College annual summer Farmer’s Market.
The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Clara Bowl drive adjacent to the Ford buildings and is hosted by the Berry College Student Enterprise Program. Other student-run businesses include Viking Furniture, Blue Hen Eggs, Berry Bees (lip balm & candles made with beeswax) as well as 30 outside vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry to gourmet popsicles. Fun features include a bouncy house for children, live music and Angus Beef hamburger plates for sale.
For more information about the student enterprise program go to http://www.berry.edu/studententerprises/seasonsharvest/.
Berry College is recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. Located on a magnificent campus encompassing more than 27,000 acres near Rome, Ga., Berry challenges its student body, consisting of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, to embrace a firsthand education that unites strong academic programs with opportunities for meaningful work experience, spiritual and moral growth, and significant service to others. Visit www.berry.edu.