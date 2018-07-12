Farmers market at Berry

Stefan Batist, who is from the Netherlands and is a supervisor at the food court at Berry College, plays music from a street organ that was brought over from the Netherlands during a farmers market at the Clara Bowl on Berry College's campus on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Batist said he just knows how to grind the organ by spinning a wheel and the music sheets, which include everything from classical music to Lady Gaga hits, are imported from Europe. (Spencer Lahr / RN-T.com)

ROME, Ga – Angus beef, artisan cheese and fresh vegetables are just some of the items available July 21 at the Berry College annual summer Farmer’s Market.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Clara Bowl drive adjacent to the Ford buildings and is hosted by the Berry College Student Enterprise Program. Other student-run businesses include Viking Furniture, Blue Hen Eggs, Berry Bees (lip balm & candles made with beeswax) as well as 30 outside vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry to gourmet popsicles. Fun features include a bouncy house for children, live music and Angus Beef hamburger plates for sale.

For more information about the student enterprise program go to http://www.berry.edu/studententerprises/seasonsharvest/.

Berry College is recognized nationally for the quality and value of its educational experience. Located on a magnificent campus encompassing more than 27,000 acres near Rome, Ga., Berry challenges its student body, consisting of more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, to embrace a firsthand education that unites strong academic programs with opportunities for meaningful work experience, spiritual and moral growth, and significant service to others. Visit www.berry.edu.