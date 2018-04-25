The Calhoun-Gordon County community is invited to downtown Calhoun this Friday and Saturday for the annual BBQ, Boogie & Blues, a popular downtown event that hosts a national BBQ competition, the Georgia String Band Festival, Fiddlers Convention and Amazing Race competition. This year’s event will be situated on Court Street and Park Street.
On Friday, festivities run from 6 - 10 p.m. On Saturday, events begin at 10 a.m. and the day wraps up at 5 p.m.
BBQ, Boogie & Blues is a joint effort by the Convention & Visitors Bureau and Mainstreet.
Suzanne Roberts, director of Downtown Development, said many favorite events from years past will be back, including the String Band Festival at the Harris Arts Center, the Amazing Race and the barbecue competition.
Also back again is the Kids Zone, which is located this year on North Park Avenue near the library, and will include the regular favorites along with chalk, bubbles and Calhoun, Ga. Rocks will be on site for rock painting.
The schedule of events for the weekend includes:
Friday, April 27
6 p.m. - BBQ Buffet at Velo Vineyard
6 p.m. - Vendors open on Court Street and Park Avenue
7 - 10 p.m. - Live music on Court Street
7 p.m. - Georgia String Band Festival at the Harris Arts Center featuring Down Hill Strugglers ($20 admission)
Saturday, April 28
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Full day of entertainment and fun, including vendors and the Kids Zon
10 a.m. - Live music on Court Street - Joseph Evans with the Georgia String Band Festival
10 a.m. - Amazing Race begins
11 a.m. - People’s Choice opens - try competitors barbecue for $10
11 a.m. - Bike Rodeo for kids
11:30 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. - Live music on Court Street - Courtney Dickinson
12 p.m. - Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention registration opens at Harris Arts Center
1 p.m. - Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention begins at Harris Arts Center ($10 admission, 12 & under free)
4 p.m. - BBQ Competition Awards presentation
Parking is available on Wall Street and in the following lots:
Gordon County Parking Deck on Piedmont Street
Calhoun City Schools on River Street
Calhoun-Gordon County Library at 100 North Park Avenue.
For more information on vendor registration, Amazing Race registration and events, visit www.bbqboogieblues.com