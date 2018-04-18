Annual Baxter Dean Runway Show fundraiser set to take Calhoun this Friday, April 20

Nothing brings the nineties to mind like big hair, drama and high-end fashion, so the stage is set for another successful Baxter Dean Runway Show as Calhoun’s Dynamic Duo hustle to present their signature fundraiser. Business partners Andy Baxter and Hanna Dean have developed a show with a soap opera theme that is being sponsored by Gentry Construction and will benefit the Boys & Girls Club. The show is set for Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. It will start at 8:00 P.M. immediately after the traditional Red-Carpet Event that begins at 6:30 P.M. just outside the venue.
Featuring more than a hundred seniors representing high schools throughout North Georgia, this year’s show will include musical performances offered by students from each local high school. It will also feature six students: Ned Abernathy, Elizabeth Dutch, Madeline Fox, Sarah Green, Ryan Morrell, and Joseph Taylor. The show will be emceed by Sarah Green from Calhoun High School and Ryan Morrell from Gordon Central. Joseph Taylor will be the lead performer. Montana Etheridge, owner of Corner Portfolio, will provide full video services for the event.
Green is the daughter of Terry and Carmen Green, was the 2017 Homecoming Queen and drum major all four years of her high school career. She plans to attend either the Boston Conservatory or Wright State University and purse a stage career. A talented singer, dancer and actor, she has performed in a host of local performance and was involved with Dancing with Stars sponsored by Mohawk Industries last year. That fundraiser introduced her to Ryan Morrell, and they became fast friends, then high school sweethearts. They will partner in the upcoming Dancing with the Stars event, also taking place in the Calhoun Performing Arts Center.
Morrell is the son of Jeffrey and Donna Morrell. He is a senior at Gordon Central High School and is a talented performer with a long list of stage credentials. His performances include song, dance and theatrical performances. He has not yet decided what college he will attend, but has been accepted into the musical theatre programs at Roosevelt University, University of Alabama Birmingham and Western Carolina University. Like Green, he was involved with Dancing with the Stars sponsored by Mohawk Industries in 2017. In that show, he danced with Elizabeth Dutch, a senior at Gordon Central High School who also will participate in the runway show.
One of Gordon County’s most talented and celebrated students, Dutch is the daughter of Allen and Sabrina Dutch. She is heavily involved in the performing arts program and serves as President of the International Thespian Society. Dutch is a member of the National Honor Society, HOSA, and Tri-M. She is the 2018 Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia. Preparing for a career in musical theatre, she will begin her collegiate studies at Rockford University this fall.
Ned Abernathy will represent Calhoun High School during the runway show. A natural comic and an experienced performer, Ned has been involved with the high school chorus and drama programs. He has appeared in many school products and grabbed the lead in “Hair Spray”. He also had roles in “Oklahoma”, “Urinetown”, “The Robber Bridegroom”, “Catch Me If You Can” and “Bring It On”.
Abernathy plans to attend West Georgia University and is interested in studying Criminology. He intends to pursue a career in law enforcement. He is a member of Rock Bridge Community Church.
Madeline Fox will represent Sonoraville High School, where she is very involved in many activities. She is the president of the student body and the Salutatorian of her graduating class. Fox serves as vice-president of the Thespian Society. A talented vocalist, she participates in chorus and musical theatre. A two-time state champion in literary trio, Fox plants to attend Berry College and pursue a degree in Public Relations. She is a member of Oakman Baptist Church, where she leads praise as a vocalist on the worship team.
Joseph Taylor, a standout talent representing Calhoun High School, will be the featured performer. Taylor and Green were voted “Most Talented Students” at Calhoun High School. He has been involved in the Calhoun High School Marching Band, Jazz Band, Chorus and Musical Theatre. A self-taught instrumentalist, he plays piano, guitar, mandolin, harmonica, banjo and drums.
Taylor graduated from the Governor’s Honors Program as a vocal major last summer and plans on getting his degree from Georgia Tech with a degree in Musical Technology. He is the son of Joe and Michele Taylor.
“We are so happy that we’re able to use the Calhoun Performing Arts Center this year and so grateful to Gentry Construction, Inc. for their support over the last seven years,” said Andy Baxter. We wouldn’t be able to offer a show at this level without their generosity. Hanna and I knew from the day we started our business together that we wanted to give back to the community, and this runway show has helped us accomplish that dream in a big way.”
This year’s target recipient, the Boys & Girls Club, is a member agency of United Way of Gordon County and a long-standing presence in the community. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe, affordable place for kids and teens during critical out of-school time. They offer life-changing programs and services to youth across America and on U.S. military installations worldwide. The organization’s initiatives include a “Be There” program that builds awareness and knowledge of childhood bereavement and helps Club professionals assist grieving youth and their families as well as “Kids Included Together” (KIT) that opens more opportunities to children with disabilities via inclusion training, coaching and resources for Club staff.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to enable all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.