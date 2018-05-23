Announcement from CCS concerning Calhoun High School Commencement Ceremony

This years commencement ceremonies will be a ticketed event held on Friday, May 25 beginning at 8 p.m. in Phil Reeve Stadium. Seniors will receive 10 tickets on Thursday, May 24, at graduation practice for Friday night's ceremony in addition to seven inclement weather tickets. Please note that any family needing more than the allotted tickets for Friday night should have their student request the needed amount at graduation practice. We will be happy to accommodate any and all reasonable requests for Friday night, however we cannot issue additional inclement weather tickets due to seating limitations.
In the event of inclement weather, we will move to the CHS gymnasium on Friday evening, or postpone graduation until 9 a.m. on Saturday morning if the weather will permit an outside ceremony. If we relocate to the gymnasium, we will accommodate those without inclement weather tickets via livestream in the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Our livestreaming site is located at www.calhounyellowjackets.com.
For your convenience, there will be a "Will Call" booth in the North ticket box. If tickets are needed to be placed here for pickup, then students will notify staff at graduation practice on Thursday, May 24. Tickets are needed for all attendees with the exception of babes in arms. Calhoun City Schools staff will sign-in at the event and will not need a ticket to attend.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. on the evening of graduation. Tickets will be taken at both north and south gates. All attendees will participate in a bag check upon entering the stadium. We ask that any large bags or items that will obstruct the view of attendees be left at home.
Calhoun High School wishes for each and every guest at commencement ceremonies to have an enjoyable experience. Balloons, umbrellas and other items which may obstruct the view of those in attendance will not be admitted to the stadium. Any cause of disruption will be met with an immediate response by event personnel. We are proud of the graduating class of 2018 and thank you for joining us in recognition of their outstanding achievement.
Please direct any questions or concerns to ccs@calhounschools.org